The Best Wild Ales To Finish Summer Strong, According To Brewers

Everyone likes blue cheese, right? And we don’t care that it’s moldy. We’ll cover our burgers in it, crumble it over our salads, and dip our hot wings in the stuff. Well, wild ales are the blue cheese of the beer scene. While they aren’t moldy beers, they are beers made using natural, wild yeasts that can sometimes seem a little untamed or unruly. Surprising in every sip.

This is a beer that tastes like nature in the best possible ways. Sour, tart, and crisp — often more like tangy wine than traditional canned brews. Flat out perfect for the waning days of summer. To help you track down the best wild ales this August, we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to bottles. Get in on the funk before the weather changes!

Allagash Coolship Resurgam

Justin Baccary, owner of Station 26 Brewing

My favorite wild ale is Allagash Coolship Resurgam. I don’t get to drink Allagash beers very often, but when I’m visiting friends back on the East Coast I always try to get my hands on some Allagash bottles.