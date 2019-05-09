Getty Image

The craft brewing world is full of creative people. Stunt beers are fun, often tasty, and a clever way to slice through the static. For better or worse, if you simply brew a generic stout, pale ale, IPA, and wheat beers, your brewery will have a harder time getting noticed. That’s why you’ll see beer menus listing ingredients like tarragon, Lucky Charms cereal, chipotle peppers, and even Pop Tarts.

Amidst the craft brewing explosion in the US, brewers are constantly being pushed to create new and inventive flavors. Many of them are great while others… not so much. Still, as long as they keep trying to push the envelope, we’re happy to sample their rhubarb and black lime beers. Why the heck not, right?

So how strange is too strange? We asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us the wackiest, craziest, and downright loonies ingredients they’ve ever brewed with. And whether or not those experiments worked.

Kefir Goat Milk

Holland Lawrence, brewer at Ranger Creek Brewery and Distillery

I was at a co-op just north of San Antonio and I tried Kefir goat milk for the first time. Very interesting grassy nutty flavor with a tart acidity to it. At that time, I was making a Milk Stout and thought it might be a good idea to see if I could this use kefir culture to kettle sour and add a tartness to the stout.

So… this beer never made it to production but a five-gallon keg was eventually consumed by a few brave people. Having much more knowledge on the kettle souring process now, I might need to try this again.