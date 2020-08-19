While we drink bourbon all year long, there’s something about the end-of-summer and beginning-of-fall transition that really makes us want to trot out our favorite bottles. While the days remains cloudless, sunny and often downright scorching, the nights are growing just the slightest bit shorter and cooler. Depending on where you live, you might see a sweatshirt come out of the drawer in the next week or two. It’s the perfect time of year to chase a day on the beach with a toasty campfire. Understanding that finding the right bourbon for this shoulder season can feel daunting, we decided to do the hard (easy) work for you. We tasted a slew of bourbons and picked the six best bottles for the summer-fall changeover. Each pick pairs perfectly with a cool night spent outside after a hot, adventure-filled day.

The most unique thing about this offering is that, due to the different barrels chosen, each batch is a subtly different flavor experience. Tasting Notes: From nose to finish, this is a well-rounded bourbon. Before tasting, you’re met with fragrances of charred oak, floral honey, and dried fruits. The first sip brings you sweet vanilla, molasses, and buttery toffee. The finish is long, slightly warming, and pleasing with dried leather, caramel, and subtle cooking spices. Bottom Line: This 100-proof bourbon is a great combination of mellow and high-octane. It’s well suited to warm you on a cool, end-of-summer night, but it also shines in a Manhattan.