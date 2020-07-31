The Most Underrated Bourbons, According To Bartenders

If you pay any attention to our spirits writing, you know we love whiskey. And when it comes to whiskey, we have a special place in our hearts for bourbon. While rum is on the rise nationally, this corn-centric, highly sippable, American classic is still absolutely booming. The increasingly crowded marketplace is dominated by names like Pappy Van Winkle, Wild Turkey, and Blanton’s (though you’d be a fool to ignore the upstart independent distilleries on the scene). As with any popular spirit, there are a lot of over-hyped bourbons on the market. On the flip side, there are also a good number of under-hyped expressions. Bottles that deserve more love than they currently get. When Alfredo Arroyo, bartender at Joe’s Café in Santa Barbara, California thinks about underrated bourbons, one immediately comes to mind. “Buffalo Trace,” he says. “It’s now rated the best American small distillery, but still sold at a good price.” Since we’re all eager to stock our liquor cabinets and bars with underappreciated, high-quality bourbons, we decided to get more insight from professionals like Arroyo. So we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks for the most underrated bourbons on the market.

Tim Wiggins, co-owner and beverage director of Retreat Gastropub in St. Louis Old Forester 86. I love the earthy and nutty quality of Old Forester. It has enough backbone to stand up in classic cocktails and also works really well in fruit-forward tropical drinks. Elijah Craig Small Batch Jeremy Allen, beverage director of MiniBar Hollywood in Los Angeles I'm a fan of a lot of Heaven Hill cheapies, which aren't that cheap anymore, like Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, and Henry Mc Kenna 10 year, but I am pretty sure it's hard to spend money on Kentucky Whiskey right now without supporting racist or exclusivist policies, and the red white and blue new label on Evan Williams is a big red flag. This might be the year to vote with your dollars and switch back to Tequila.