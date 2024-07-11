Buffalo Trace is one of the most popular bourbon brands on the planet and their Weller lineup has some of their most sought-after bottles. Weller Millennium now joins the lauded lineup as its new crown jewel and the brand’s most expensive offering ever. With an MSRP of $7,500, Weller Millennium isn’t for your bargain-hunting buddy who stocks up on 1.75ml bottles of Weller Special Reserve like the apocalypse is impending. Indeed, with a price tag like that even the showiest of bourbon snobs — the ones who delight in posting pictures of bottles far more than opening and enjoying them — will probably do a double take on this expression.

That said, the bottle and the packaging look fantastic but if you’re spending used 2013 Cadillac SRX money on a potable beverage, don’t you want to know what it tastes like before buying?

Whether you’re in the market for Weller Millennium (not to be confused with Will Smith’s double-platinum second album) or simply curious about how it differs from the rest of Buffalo Trace’s award-winning wheated bourbon lineup, you’re in luck. We had a chance to try the newest Weller bourbon and we’re going to give it a full review today.

First, what exactly is Weller Millennium? It’s a blend of straight bourbon and wheat whiskeys distilled in 2000, 2003, 2005, and 2006 — which will raise the eyebrows of astute readers. That’s because, for one, this expression doesn’t feature an age statement, despite this indication of provenance, and secondly it’s now the first expression in the Weller lineup that is a blend of straight wheated bourbon as well as wheat whiskey.

Pressed for comment, the brand’s reps have deferred in confirming that the oldest whiskey in this blend is 23-24 years old, though they do take care to describe it as “ultra-aged.” Further, while Buffalo Trace is not releasing the mashbills of the whiskey that comprises this bottling, we are given the percentages of each vintage in the blend. To wit, 3% of the blend comes from the 2000 vintage, 50% from 2003, 40% from 2005, and 7% comes from 2006. Calling this expression “Millennium” is a curious choice that we’ll overlook for now because I’m sure your curiosity is piqued and all that matters is how the whiskey tastes.

Let’s find out!

Weller Millennium

ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $7,500

The Whiskey:

The base of this blend is whiskey with an undisclosed mashbill (either wheat whiskey or wheated bourbon) distilled in 2003. Featuring what the brand describes as “ultra-aged” liquid, this blend of whiskeys distilled at the turn of the millennium is housed in an elegant decanter and sold in an equally showy display case that features 99 sunbursts surrounding the bottle — representative of the whiskey’s 99 proof points.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Full of ebullient wheat notes and showing a pleasantly fruit-forward bouquet, this nose immediately reads like a wheated American whiskey. Prominent aromas include the likes of black cherry, apple slices, and honey. There’s also an impressive vanilla undertone, which is accented by graham crackers, celery seed, and leather.