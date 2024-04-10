Well-aged rye whiskey is enjoying a renaissance right now. And one of the biggest names in the category just revived its greatest hit. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey 12-Year-Old Rye first hit the market in 2019 and the fanfare around the release caused it to swiftly sell out.
Now, five years later, Bulleit has brought the expression back. But this drop is far from a run-of-the-mill retread. The brand new 2024 Bulleit Rye 12-Year-Old is a blend that contains whiskey from the original release — with those barrels now at the 17-year mark — adding layers of nuance and depth to what was already a wildly popular expression.
Speaking with Uproxx, Diageo’s Global Brand Director Johannah Rogers stressed that accessibility was one of the brand’s motivating factors for bringing back its premium rye expression.
“Bulleit is the frontier whiskey,” she said. “So being on the cutting edge of trends and offering a well-aged rye is an extension of that.”
Bulleit Master Distiller Andrew Mackay echoed those sentiments, saying, “Accessibility to me is all about the flavor profile. Those rye flavors don’t get lost in the matrices of extended aging and that’s important to me.”
Of course, price is also a part of the equation. The 12-year-old expression hits stores at $55 — instantly making it one of the most affordably priced whiskies in its age range.
When the country’s biggest rye producer releases some of their oldest rye ever, that’s worth raising an eyebrow. When they do it at this price point, you really have to tip your glass to them. Read my tasting notes on this limited offering below!
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey 12-Year-Old Rye
ABV: 46%
Average Price: $55
The Whiskey:
Bulleit Rye is already among the most popular American ryes on the market and this new 12-Year-Old expression is sure to be a hot ticket item as well. While the former is a widely used cocktail ingredient, this 12-year version fits better as a premium sipping whiskey thanks, in part, to the 17-year-old barrels in the blend.
This expression marks just the second time Bulleit has released a 12-year age-stated rye whiskey.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: Green caramel apple aromas fill the glass and waft over the rim along with a touch of honeyed mint tea, allspice, and sweet oak. There’s also a distinctive floral aspect that draws you in.
Palate: Oak and allspice take the lead, but those notes are soon supplanted by a dollop of caramel and the crisp green apple found on the nose.
Finish: Sweet oak and white pepper are found in abundance on the finish which has a medium length that gently recedes which leaves you craving the next sip.
Bottom Line:
Look, the 95% rye and 5% malted barley grain recipe that Bulleit uses for their rye is famous for a reason – it’s a crowd-pleaser that helped redefine the category. With some added age, the whiskey takes on a richer depth of flavor and delivers an incredible value that’s well worth taking advantage of while supplies last. Sure, there may be a few barrels of this whiskey left in Bulleit’s reserves, but you’ll want to pick up a bottle ASAP — just in case we have to wait another 5 years for the next release.
Bulleit Rye 12-Year-Old can be found nationally beginning in April 2024.