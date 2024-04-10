Well-aged rye whiskey is enjoying a renaissance right now. And one of the biggest names in the category just revived its greatest hit. Bulleit Frontier Whiskey 12-Year-Old Rye first hit the market in 2019 and the fanfare around the release caused it to swiftly sell out.

Now, five years later, Bulleit has brought the expression back. But this drop is far from a run-of-the-mill retread. The brand new 2024 Bulleit Rye 12-Year-Old is a blend that contains whiskey from the original release — with those barrels now at the 17-year mark — adding layers of nuance and depth to what was already a wildly popular expression.

Speaking with Uproxx, Diageo’s Global Brand Director Johannah Rogers stressed that accessibility was one of the brand’s motivating factors for bringing back its premium rye expression.

“Bulleit is the frontier whiskey,” she said. “So being on the cutting edge of trends and offering a well-aged rye is an extension of that.”

Bulleit Master Distiller Andrew Mackay echoed those sentiments, saying, “Accessibility to me is all about the flavor profile. Those rye flavors don’t get lost in the matrices of extended aging and that’s important to me.”

Of course, price is also a part of the equation. The 12-year-old expression hits stores at $55 — instantly making it one of the most affordably priced whiskies in its age range.

When the country’s biggest rye producer releases some of their oldest rye ever, that’s worth raising an eyebrow. When they do it at this price point, you really have to tip your glass to them. Read my tasting notes on this limited offering below!