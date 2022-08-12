The last days of summer are rapidly approaching, which means it’s almost time to bid farewell to pool parties, day drinking, seasonal travel plans, and long beach days (unless you live in LA, Miami, or Vegas — where those sorts of activities are year-round). But while spooky season and pumpkin spice everything is on the horizon, that doesn’t mean we have to let go of summer completely. After all, summer is a state of mind, right?

RIGHT???

If there’s anyone who knows how to capture the whimsical, carefree essence of summer, it’s Hailley Howard — a self-taught California-born artist, photographer, and storyteller. In her work, she takes a vulnerable and honest approach to magical realism, using digital and film capture images and then perfecting them with gentle post-manipulation.

To help keep our sunshine daydreams going long into fall, we asked Howard to share her all-time favorite beach photos. She told us she aims to “encourage feeling and emotion from her imagery,” which she so effortlessly does in the round-up of images below. From Laguna Beach to Kauai to South Carolina, keep scrolling to hold onto the spirit of summer.

