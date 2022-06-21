Splash House
Celebrate The First Day Of Summer With These Chaotic Photos From Splash House In Palm Springs

If there’s one event that embodies the epitome of summer fun, it’s Splash House. Held bi-annually in Palm Springs, California — where sweltering temperatures in the desert sun + alcohol + legal weed = an abundance of fun — the pool party-music festival crossover offers an oasis of renowned music performances, festival vibes, and bikinis and boardshorts galore.

It’s basically the adult version of your favorite summer pool parties growing up.

Splash House just hosted its first event of the year, on June 10 through 12, where thousands of party-goers gathered for all-star acts like Diplo, Hayden James, Manila Killa, Chet Porter, Yung Bae, Duke Dumont, and Kyle Walker, among others. Between the stellar DJ sets, rowdy crowd, and non-stop partying in the sunshine, it was a good time, to say the least.

If you’re ready to kick summer off the right way, scroll through the photos from Splash House below. They’re sure to get you pumped for the season.

Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Blake Dairyae
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Rachel Polack
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Rachel Polack
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Mallory Turner
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Felicia Garcia
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Felicia Garcia
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Felicia Garcia
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House /
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House / Gina Joy
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House /
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House /
Splash House 2022
Courtesy of Splash House /
