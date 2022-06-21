If there’s one event that embodies the epitome of summer fun, it’s Splash House. Held bi-annually in Palm Springs, California — where sweltering temperatures in the desert sun + alcohol + legal weed = an abundance of fun — the pool party-music festival crossover offers an oasis of renowned music performances, festival vibes, and bikinis and boardshorts galore.

It’s basically the adult version of your favorite summer pool parties growing up.

Splash House just hosted its first event of the year, on June 10 through 12, where thousands of party-goers gathered for all-star acts like Diplo, Hayden James, Manila Killa, Chet Porter, Yung Bae, Duke Dumont, and Kyle Walker, among others. Between the stellar DJ sets, rowdy crowd, and non-stop partying in the sunshine, it was a good time, to say the least.

If you’re ready to kick summer off the right way, scroll through the photos from Splash House below. They’re sure to get you pumped for the season.

ALSO READ:

