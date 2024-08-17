Can’t Miss Michigan Breweries To Visit This Summer And Fall

If you live in the northern part of the US (or enjoy a road trip), you’re probably aware of how perfect Michigan is for a late summer (or early fall) vacation. Whether you enjoy camping, hiking, tourist towns, or a day at the beach, Michigan has you covered. Mackinac Island — for example, is more than just where Kramer got his favorite peaches on Seinfeld — it’s also an epic resort town where no cars are allowed. Located in Michigan’s lower peninsula, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is known for its picturesque beaches and giant dunes.

Did we mention beer? If you’re a fan of IPAs, pilsners, barrel-aged stouts, and every other beer style, look no further than Michigan.

While Detroit is Michigan’s largest and most well-known city, if you’re a beer drinker, your late summer or early fall road trip should take you to places like Kalamazoo, Traverse City, and Grand Rapids. The state is home to more than 400 breweries, which is good enough to crack the top ten.

If you’ve already planned the beach and camping portions of your Michigan vacation, it’s time to find the breweries to add to your itinerary. To help you make the most of your trip to the Wolverine State, we picked eight of the best, can’t-miss breweries that you should stop into for a pint or a flight. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Ascension Brewing Company – Novi

Located in Novi, Ascension Brewing Company is part restaurant and part craft brewery. Visit the taproom for a rotating list of fifteen beers. On top of that, you can also purchase cans of the beers you just tried. While that would be good enough to draw some people to this suburban Detroit town, the site also features a brewpub offering mouthwatering items like chicken wings, croque monsieur, truffle fries, Nashville hot chicken, and more.

What to drink:

While you can’t go wrong with just about everything this popular brewery makes, we suggest trying its Expensive Piece. This fruited Berliner Weisse gets its flavor from the addition of dragon fruit, passionfruit, mango, orange, and banana.

There are few Michigan breweries more well-known than Bell’s. The sixth-largest craft brewery in the country has been crafting award-winning beer since 1985. But it’s more than just a massively popular brewery, the Kalamazoo-based brewery is home to Bell’s Eccentric Café where you’ll find more than twenty draft beer options. The brewery is also home to a full-service restaurant and a beer garden.

What to drink:

We get the temptation to try Bell’s Two Hearted IPA on draft. But we suggest also trying its Big Hearted. This 9.5% ABV imperial IPA is known for its combination of ripe fruit, berries, citrus, and gently bitter pine.

Stormcloud Brewing Company – Frankfort