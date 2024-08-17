Can’t Miss Michigan Breweries To Visit This Summer And Fall

If you live in the northern part of the US (or enjoy a road trip), you’re probably aware of how perfect Michigan is for a late summer (or early fall) vacation. Whether you enjoy camping, hiking, tourist towns, or a day at the beach, Michigan has you covered. Mackinac Island — for example, is more than just where Kramer got his favorite peaches on Seinfeld — it’s also an epic resort town where no cars are allowed. Located in Michigan’s lower peninsula, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is known for its picturesque beaches and giant dunes.
Did we mention beer? If you’re a fan of IPAs, pilsners, barrel-aged stouts, and every other beer style, look no further than Michigan.
While Detroit is Michigan’s largest and most well-known city, if you’re a beer drinker, your late summer or early fall road trip should take you to places like Kalamazoo, Traverse City, and Grand Rapids. The state is home to more than 400 breweries, which is good enough to crack the top ten.
If you’ve already planned the beach and camping portions of your Michigan vacation, it’s time to find the breweries to add to your itinerary. To help you make the most of your trip to the Wolverine State, we picked eight of the best, can’t-miss breweries that you should stop into for a pint or a flight. Keep scrolling to see them all.
Ascension Brewing Company – Novi
Located in Novi, Ascension Brewing Company is part restaurant and part craft brewery. Visit the taproom for a rotating list of fifteen beers. On top of that, you can also purchase cans of the beers you just tried. While that would be good enough to draw some people to this suburban Detroit town, the site also features a brewpub offering mouthwatering items like chicken wings, croque monsieur, truffle fries, Nashville hot chicken, and more.
What to drink:
While you can’t go wrong with just about everything this popular brewery makes, we suggest trying its Expensive Piece. This fruited Berliner Weisse gets its flavor from the addition of dragon fruit, passionfruit, mango, orange, and banana.
Bell’s Brewery – Kalamazoo
There are few Michigan breweries more well-known than Bell’s. The sixth-largest craft brewery in the country has been crafting award-winning beer since 1985. But it’s more than just a massively popular brewery, the Kalamazoo-based brewery is home to Bell’s Eccentric Café where you’ll find more than twenty draft beer options. The brewery is also home to a full-service restaurant and a beer garden.
What to drink:
We get the temptation to try Bell’s Two Hearted IPA on draft. But we suggest also trying its Big Hearted. This 9.5% ABV imperial IPA is known for its combination of ripe fruit, berries, citrus, and gently bitter pine.
Stormcloud Brewing Company – Frankfort
If you find yourself anywhere near Frankfort, Michigan this summer or fall, stopping into Stormcloud Brewing Company would be a great idea. This award-winning brewery is located in Northern Michigan and is well-known for its Belgian-inspired beers. But you’ll get more than just a few tasty pints at Stormcloud. The Frankfort (and Traverse City) location has a brewery and a taproom with various beers on tap and mouthwatering food. As a bonus, you can bring your pup to either location.
What to drink:
Stormcloud is all about the Belgian-style ales. And while you can’t go wrong with any of the brewery’s offerings, we suggest trying its 5.2% ABV Birdwalker Blond. This award-winning Belgian-style blonde is brewed with their house yeast. The result is a gently hoppy, fruit-ester-driven summery beer.
Grand River Brewery – Jackson
Some breweries are destinations simply because of the beer alone. Grand River Brewery isn’t one of those places. This is a stop for fans of great beer and delicious, flavorful food. Not only that, it’s also a distillery and winery if you’re into those forms of alcohol as well. Stop by for a fresh, crisp beer and enjoy a sandwich, steak and fries, burger, wood-fired pizza, and more. As a bonus, the brewery is a great spot for live music.
What to drink:
Grand River Brewery makes a variety of flavorful, refreshing beers. But as summer ends, we’re all about the saisons and farmhouse ales. Grand River makes a great, balanced, thirst-quenching 6% ABV version called Farmhouse Shaker.
Dark Horse Brewing Co. – Marshall
When it comes to Michigan breweries, Dark Horse Brewing is a big name. It’s been a staple of the beer world since 1998. Stop by its Marshall, Michigan location to visit the taproom for award-winning beer, Detroit-style pizza, chicken wings, calzones, and other mouthwatering foods. You can also visit the brewery’s Commons Market for food and beer to go. As a bonus, there’s a beer garden open during the warmer months.
What to drink:
Dark Horse has myriad year-round, seasonal, and special-release beers. But since it’s the end of summer and the beginning of fall, we suggest Dark Horse Amber Ale. This Belgian-style amber ale is copper-colored and known for its fruity, malty, well-balanced flavor profile.
Dead Bear Brewing Co – Grayling
If your idea of a great brewery experience involves a comforting lodge, tavern grub, and delicious, frosty beers, Grayling, Michigan’s Dead Bear Brewing Co. is a must-visit destination. Stop by for small plates, hand-crafted sandwiches, and burgers. Not to mention porters, stouts, and various other beer styles. As a bonus, there’s live music and outdoor seating for those waning, warm summer nights.
What to drink:
While the brewery makes a great hefeweizen, some IPAs, and other classic beers, we suggest you try its Maple Bacon Porter. This 6.8% ABV, rich, flavorful porter was brewed with maple syrup and cooked bacon.
Three Blondes Brewing – South Haven
Three Blondes Brewing got its name because it was opened by (you guessed it) three blondes named Megan, Carrie, and Amanda. Opened in 2018, the brewery is home to a mouthwatering food menu, and a cozy, comfortable tap room. You’ll find foods like elote dip, chicken wings, poutine tots, sandwiches, pizzas, entrees, and more. On top of that, you’ll find fifty rotating beers to choose from.
What to drink:
Three Blondes Brewing has a handful of year-long offerings as well as seasonal and limited-release brews, but one of our favorites is Wake & Lake. This 5.5% ABV pilsner is known for its crisp, easy-drinking flavor profile and bright, hoppy finish.
Founders Brewing Co – Grand Rapids
When it comes to Michigan breweries, Bell’s and Founders are by far the most well-known. No trip to Michigan is complete without a stop at both of these iconic breweries. The latter is a destination because you can enjoy a sandwich and other food while you drink a beer or three overlooking the brewing facilities. You can also rent another space called the Centennial Room for large groups and private events. On top of that, the brewery gives tours of the brewing facility.
What to drink:
Founders makes a ton of great beers. Most of them are readily available at your neighborhood beer or grocery store. If you’re in the taproom, you should try something you can’t get anywhere else. We suggest Nitro Breakfast Stout. This 8.3% ABV stout is known for its creamy mouthfeel and notes of chocolate, coffee, and vanilla.