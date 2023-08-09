But we couldn’t do it alone. To find these underappreciated breweries , we reached out to craft beer experts again for some advice. We asked them to tell us their picks for the most underrated breweries in America. Take some notes, because if the folks who spend their days brewing beer think these breweries are underrated, you should definitely seek them out immediately.

In that massive number, there are countless underrated breweries that don’t get the praise some of their counterparts receive. These high-quality bastions of brewing fly under the radar. We think that absolutely stinks, so we decided to do something about it. We’re going to find them and let you in on their brewing majesty.

While we can’t speak for the rest of the world, it seems like the United States is figuratively drenched in beer . What we mean is there are more than 9,000 breweries currently operating all over the country from Palo Alto to Portland (Maine). With this type of saturation, it should come as no surprise that not all of them are worth your time. But luckily there are a lot of breweries that are . And we aren’t just talking about the giant, famous, and award-winning breweries either.

Farm Club – Traverse City, Michigan

Glenn Alenn, Head Brewer at Pilot Project Brewing in Chicago

Farm Club in Traverse City, Michigan is a great small brewery from my hometown. Being that far up in Northern Michigan you don’t hear enough about them, but they consistently put out solid unpretentious beers that you can enjoy around their outdoor fire pit. The beautiful scenery of the area also doesn’t hurt the situation.

What To Drink:

Known for its lagers, IPAs, and rustic farmhouse ales (hence the name), we suggest starting with its flagship Farm Club Farmhouse Ale. This 5% ABV Bière de Garde is known for its slightly funky, bready, fruity, very refreshing flavor.

Moonlight Brewing – Santa Rosa, California

Bryan Donaldson, Brewing Innovation Manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California

Moonlight Brewing in my town of Santa Rosa is a must-visit if you are in the area. I am not so sure this brewery is underrated but more so under-known. Those of us in the know all value it for the great, interesting, and diverse beer they are putting out. While most come for some of the more well-known breweries, no one has ever been disappointed after visiting Moonlight. From crisp pilsners to delicious dark lagers to beers flavored with local redwood tips, you will find something for everyone (even hopheads).

What To Drink:

Death & Taxes is a San Francisco-style black lager that’s equal parts bold and robust and light and refreshing.

The Wailuku Brew Works – Keaau, Hawaii

Fal Allen, brewmaster at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California

The Wailuku Brew Works in Keaau, Hawai’i is only underrated because it just opened. Situated in the Shipman Industrial Park between Hilo and “Downtown” Keaau, they may lack the view factor that some of Hawai’i’s other destinations have. But what they lack in an exterior view they make up for with a beautiful little taproom, and their beers are delicious and inventive. Despite being only a few months old they have a wide range of beers from traditional to hazy fruited to sour and even some mead. There are a few non-alcoholic sodas in the lineup to come. If you are on the Big Island of Hawai’i, don’t miss this still pretty unknown gem.

What To Drink:

Niu Nui Porter is a rich, dark, robust taste of Hawaii in beer form. It’s known for its creamy mouthfeel, rich dark chocolate, coffee, and sweet coconut flavors. Why wouldn’t you want to drink a sweet and malty porter in a tropical paradise?

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery – Burlington, Vermont

Joe Mashburn, head brewer at Night Shift Brewing in Boston

An underrated brewery that beer drinkers should visit is Zero Gravity in Vermont. I think a lot of people talk about Vermont beer and use it to refer to two or three brewers. I think Zero Gravity is a wonderful example of quality and variety that comes out of Vermont but isn’t talked about enough.

What To Drink:

No trip to Vermont’s Zero Gravity is complete without a pint of two of its flagship Conehead IPA. Brewed with Citra hops, pilsner malts, and American wheat. It’s a hazy, juicy, hoppy, piney, citrus bomb that you won’t soon forget.

Berkley Beer – Taunton, Massachusetts

Matthew Steinberg, co-founder and Head Brewer of Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, Massachusetts

Berkley Beer in Taunton, Massachusetts. They brew excellent beers and are fairly under the radar. The most exciting things about this place are the people and the care they put into the beers, the food, and, most importantly, the experience. There are always 8-10 beers on draft and several gluten-free options too with their impressionable fruited hard teas. Enjoy their expansive taproom or lounge on their patio with couches and comfortable seating.

What To Drink:

Berkley has a few great IPAs worth checking out. Why not get really wild with it and try its 8% ABV double IPA called Hog Oiler? It’s known for its tropical fruit, pine, and citrus-driven palate.

American Solera – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skip Schwartz, Head Brewer at WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley, Colorado

American Solera in Tulsa, Oklahoma has got it all going for them. They produce exceptional beers that are not only well-executed but also packed with fun and uniqueness. Their brewery and taproom are simply amazing, perfectly matching their fun-loving attitude. However, what sets them apart the most is their outstanding staff, who I can confidently say are some of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with throughout the years. I can’t praise their beers, atmosphere, and people enough. They are a fantastic company, and I’ll happily go out of my way just to visit them and their brewery.

What To Drink:

American Solera is the type of brewery where you can order anything at random and you’ll be pretty happy with the result. To start, though, we suggest its flagship Solero. This 5% pilsner is crisp, refreshing, and totally well-balanced.

G5 Brewing – Beloit, Wisconsin

Garth Beyer, Certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

Already great and better every time — that’s what I think each time I visit G5 Brewing in Beloit, Wisconsin. It’s beyond clear that the brewer continues to finesse and improve the beers. Surprisingly, it’s fairly rare to find a brewery that can make both food and beer at an excellent level. G5 is one of the few that do.

What To Drink:

If you make your way to G5, we suggest trying its kölsch-style beer called Hindenburg In A Lightning Storm. It’s crisp, refreshing, and classic with an American twist of Centennial hops.

Old Kan Beer & Co – Oakland, California

Rob Lightner, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company in Richmond, California

One of the Bay Area’s underrated breweries is Old Kan Brewing in Oakland. Old Kan was Oakland’s first brewery in the modern era and is tucked into a quiet street in an industrial part of the city. They’re much more about quality than quantity, with styles like dark lager and California common. Everything is simple, delicious, and spot-on.

What To Drink:

You can’t go wrong with any of Old Kan’s fresh beers, but we love its California Common beer aptly named “Classic”. Brewed with California malts and Northern Brewer hops, it’s crisp, bready, and lightly bitter.

The Outlaw Brewing Company – Winchester, New Hampshire

Frederic Yarm, USBG bartender at Josephine in Somerville, Massachusetts

The Outlaw Brewing Company in Winchester, New Hampshire, is an amazing visit worth the trip down dirt roads. Its rustic layout of wooden chairs around firepits with old barns and other wooden structures in the distance is contrasted by the world-class beers they brew and serve, including top-notch IPAs made with locally grown hops (some of which are grown onsite) and one of my favorite brown ales. The adventure is topped off with great musicians performing and their food truck cooking up creative dishes.

What To Drink:

Outlaw Brewing’s award-winning Peach Blonde Ale is bliss in a pint glass. It’s a balanced blonde ale with notes of bready malts, ripe peaches, and gentle, floral hops.

Coppertail Brewery – Tampa

Scott Wenger, bartender at Hula Bay Club in Tampa

A lot of breweries have a couple of great beers and a bunch of fillers, but top to bottom Coppertail has the best lineup I’ve seen. And most importantly, they resist the urge to over-hop everything they make like most American microbreweries. They take the time to focus on taste and balance.

What To Drink:

If you visit Coppertail, you have to try its take on a classic Belgian-style Trippel Ale. Unholy is referred to as an “American Trippel Ale” because of the liberal use of American hops. Refreshing, fruity, and lightly bitter, it’s a can’t-miss beer.