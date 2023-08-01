Craft Beer Experts Tell Us The Breweries With The Best Views

Obviously, when it comes to breweries, the quality of the beer is by far the most important aspect. If they’re crafting award-winning IPAs, barrel-aged stouts, or fruited sours, but they’re located in the bathroom of a gas station, drinkers will still flock there for their newest can or bottle release. Still, there are few things better than sipping a well-made, flavorful beer while you enjoy a great view. Whether it’s a nice deck overlooking a lake or the ocean, a brewery with a mountain range as its backdrop, or a patio that looks down at an epic valley, drinking beer while enjoying a memorable view just makes the beer taste better. And not surprisingly, with more than 9,000 breweries currently operating in the US, there are more than a few with access to great vistas. To find some of the best brewery views, we turned to the professionals for help by tapping in with a handful of well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer pros. Check their picks below. Upslope Brewing Company – Boulder, Colorado Bryan Donaldson, brewing innovation manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California Upslope Brewing Company in Boulder, Colorado. It helps having family in the area and it has been fun seeing the brewery grow. Though the taproom itself is in a bit of a strip mall, it has a great view of the Rockies, and out into the plains, and is convenient to get to. Though I live closer to the ocean now, I will always be a mountain boy at heart. What To Drink: While we love Upslope’s pine-centric Spruce Tip IPA, it’s only available during the winter months. The summer calls for its crisp, refreshing lager or Citra Pale Ale. Pelican Brewing – Pacific City, Oregon Fal Allen, brew master at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Booneville, California Breweries don’t always have the best views, because for the most part, they are manufacturing operations and the cost per square foot for great views is often much higher than the cost per square foot in an industrial area (and industrial areas are not really known for their great views), but there are a few exceptions to this rule. Pelican Brewing in Pacific City Oregon is one such place. It sits right on the beach with an expansive view of the ocean and Oregon coast.

There is sun, sand, and surfing all along the huge beachfront where their brewery sits. It’s an impressive view even in the stormy winter months, and the sunsets are amazing (and the food and beers are impressive too). What To Drink: If you’re already enjoying beach views, why not enjoy a beer that fits this vibe. We suggest pairing the un-ending appeal of the Pacific Ocean with its Head Out American Style Hefeweizen. Sweet, floral, fruity, and perfect for a day at the beach. Anderson Valley Brewing Co. – Boonville, California George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia Without a doubt one of the most picturesque breweries, I’ve ever visited was the Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Boonville, California. Located in a valley that’s so isolated that the inhabitants developed their own language called Boont. At the time they were operating out of the basement of their tasting room out of the Buckhorn Tavern. I looked out the window at the lush valley framed by mountains and realized that’s the view in the background on their labels. The picture window that displayed that view was surrounded by feeders visited by hundreds of hummingbirds. They’ve now relocated brewing operations to larger digs down the road a bit. The new home also has a tasting room and event space. And views, too. W hen AVBC started they were one of maybe 20 “microbreweries,” as they were called, in the country. It’s important to shepherd these brewing pioneers into the future of craft brewing. What To Drink: While we really like Anderson Valley The Pilsner on a hot day, summer weather was really meant for Anderson Valley Holy Gose. It’s filled with fruity, citrus, and light salinity. Schilling Beer Co. – Littleton, New Hampshire Joe Mashburn, head brewer at Night Shift Brewing in Boston The brewery with the best view that beer drinkers should visit this summer is definitely Schilling in Littleton, New Hampshire. It sits right on the Ammonoosuc River and is a wonderful view at all times of year (and especially in the summer). A few beers in a beautiful riverside setting is pretty great. What’s better than New England in the summer? What To Drink: Well-known for its European-inspired beers, we suggest trying its popular Czech-style pilsner Alexandr. Sessionable and crisp with a nice malt backbone — it’s the kind of beer you’ll travel all the way to New Hampshire for. Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery – Newberg, Oregon Zach Fowle, head of marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix, Arizona All people (and wolves) should visit Wolves & People. Located on Springbrook Farm, a working family farm that grows filberts—also known as hazelnuts—the brewery focuses on farmhouse ales but does clean-fermented styles equally well. Mahogany nut shells crunch underfoot as you make your way toward the white-painted farmhouse built in 1912.