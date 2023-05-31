Roll call for summer! We don’t know about you, but the wanderlust vibes hit us hard during the most beautiful months of the year. Visions of exploring new cities, visiting family and friends, and admiring lingering sunsets all come to mind once June hits. Even Joe Biden seems to love summer travel, launching new initiatives to protect flight passengers when things go awry.
Whether you’re scouting flights to attend a music or craft beer festival, aligning dates for a national park permit, or looking to hit some family-friendly excursions, the current flight booking options are at your fingertips. With various options to book via an airline’s direct website, using scouting apps like Going.com (aka Scott’s Cheap Flights), using a VPN, or setting Google Alerts, scoring a cheap flight deal is just another part of your next adventure.
If your days are a little bit flexible, wide-window summer planning is where Google Flights reign supreme. The website allows users to quickly scan all airline flight options and find the cheapest flights available with what they call a “Price Guarantee.” This means that users are further protected by offering refunds if prices drop after it’s booked. Once you see the best flight for you, you can then head directly to the airline’s website and book from there, so you can still rack up and save up those airline miles.
To help you get hyped for summer, I searched for the cheapest nonstop flights from Los Angeles for various weekend, week-long, and two-week-long trips across June, July, and August. The key to actually saving money and finding the cheapest flights is by selecting flexible dates with no specific destination. Happy travels!
PART I: Weekend Trips
New York City
Dates: August 10-12
Spirit: $198
Mexico City
Dates: August 24-27
Volaris: $279
London
Dates: August 19-21
Norse Atlantic UK: $711
Tokyo
Dates: August 31-September 4
ZIPAIR Tokyo: $743
PART II: Week-Long Trips
Las Vegas
Dates: June 3-10
Spirit: $50
Seattle
Dates: August 17-23
JetBlue: $98
Vancouver
Dates: August 18-27
Flair Airlines: $131
Denver
Dates: August 26-September 2
American Airlines: $186
Fort Lauderdale
Dates: August 25-September 2
JetBlue: $198
Mexico City
Dates: August 17-25
VivaAeroBus: $266
Cancún
Dates: August 18-24
Delta: $312
Toronto
Dates: August 17-23
WestJet: $389
London
Dates: August 13-22
Virgin Atlantic: $648
Tokyo
Dates: August 31-September 6
ZIPAIR Tokyo: $743
PART III: Two-Week Trips
Las Vegas
Dates: June 3-16
Spirit: $71
Denver
Dates: August 19 – September 2
American: $186
Miami
Dates: August 25-September 7
JetBlue: $198
Atlanta
Dates: August 10-24
Spirit: $173
Chicago
Dates: August 25-September 7
United: $218
Mexico City
Dates: August 17-September 1
VivaAeroBus: $266
Cancún
Dates: August 18-31
Delta: $312
London
Dates: August 13-29
Norse Atlantic UK: $646
