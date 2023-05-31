cheap flights from LA
Here Are The Cheapest Nonstop Flights Out Of Los Angeles For Summer 2023

by: Uproxx authors

Roll call for summer! We don’t know about you, but the wanderlust vibes hit us hard during the most beautiful months of the year. Visions of exploring new cities, visiting family and friends, and admiring lingering sunsets all come to mind once June hits. Even Joe Biden seems to love summer travel, launching new initiatives to protect flight passengers when things go awry.

Whether you’re scouting flights to attend a music or craft beer festival, aligning dates for a national park permit, or looking to hit some family-friendly excursions, the current flight booking options are at your fingertips. With various options to book via an airline’s direct website, using scouting apps like Going.com (aka Scott’s Cheap Flights), using a VPN, or setting Google Alerts, scoring a cheap flight deal is just another part of your next adventure.

If your days are a little bit flexible, wide-window summer planning is where Google Flights reign supreme. The website allows users to quickly scan all airline flight options and find the cheapest flights available with what they call a “Price Guarantee.” This means that users are further protected by offering refunds if prices drop after it’s booked. Once you see the best flight for you, you can then head directly to the airline’s website and book from there, so you can still rack up and save up those airline miles.

To help you get hyped for summer, I searched for the cheapest nonstop flights from Los Angeles for various weekend, week-long, and two-week-long trips across June, July, and August. The key to actually saving money and finding the cheapest flights is by selecting flexible dates with no specific destination. Happy travels!

PART I: Weekend Trips

flights, travel, airplane
Las Vegas

Dates: June 10-12
Spirit: $44
Book Here

Houston

Dates: June 9-11
Spirit: $160
Book Here

Dallas

Dates: June 24-26
Spirit: $169
Book Here

Orlando

Dates: August 10-13
JetBlue: $198
Book Here

New York City

Dates: August 10-12
Spirit: $198
Book Here

Mexico City

Dates: August 24-27
Volaris: $279
Book Here

Cancún

Dates: June 3-6
Alaska: $352
Book Here

Paris

Dates: June 3-5
French Bee: $,1,085
Book Here

London

Dates: August 19-21
Norse Atlantic UK: $711
Book Here

Tokyo

Dates: August 31-September 4
ZIPAIR Tokyo: $743
Book Here

PART II: Week-Long Trips

travel, airplane, flight
Las Vegas

Dates: June 3-10
Spirit: $50
Book Here

Seattle

Dates: August 17-23
JetBlue: $98
Book Here

Vancouver

Dates: August 18-27
Flair Airlines: $131
Book Here

Denver

Dates: August 26-September 2
American Airlines: $186
Book Here

Fort Lauderdale

Dates: August 25-September 2
JetBlue: $198
Book Here

Mexico City

Dates: August 17-25
VivaAeroBus: $266
Book Here

Cancún

Dates: August 18-24
Delta: $312
Book Here

Toronto

Dates: August 17-23
WestJet: $389
Book Here

London

Dates: August 13-22
Virgin Atlantic: $648
Book Here

Tokyo

Dates: August 31-September 6
ZIPAIR Tokyo: $743
Book Here

PART III: Two-Week Trips

airplane, travel, flight
Las Vegas

Dates: June 3-16
Spirit: $71
Book Here

Denver

Dates: August 19 – September 2
American: $186
Book Here

Miami

Dates: August 25-September 7
JetBlue: $198
Book Here

Atlanta

Dates: August 10-24
Spirit: $173
Book Here

Chicago

Dates: August 25-September 7
United: $218
Book Here

Mexico City

Dates: August 17-September 1
VivaAeroBus: $266
Book Here

Cancún

Dates: August 18-31
Delta: $312
Book Here

London

Dates: August 13-29
Norse Atlantic UK: $646
Book Here

Paris

Dates: August 10-23
French Bee: $971
Book Here

Amsterdam

Dates: August 13-29
KLM: $1,162
Book Here

