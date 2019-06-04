The Case For Chicago As America’s Most Underrated Summer City

Uproxx

Chicago‘s winter is extreme. I’ve been there during blizzards — driving in whiteout conditions where I was actually using the GPS to guess where the road was, Bird Box-style. I’ve tried to leave my apartment in snow drifts that came up to my waist. I’ve thought I had frostbite on at least 100 separate occasions. And the inside of my scarf has heard me utter, “Screwwwwwwww this!” while icy wind blasts my face more times than you’ve checked your ex’s Insta this month. So, at least a billion. Probably more.

But then the sun comes out. And it’s summer. And none of that matters.

It’s hard to describe what Chicago is like in the summer without using superlatives. It’s like the entire city is on Molly, non-stop, for three glorious months. You try to describe it to your friends like you would a drug trip, but words fall short. Everything is heightened. There’s an easy peace to your existence. The sun on your skin feels like the welcome caress of a lover.

In the winter, strangers who chat with you in a bar can go to hell. In the summertime, you’re on a rooftop taking shots with them and revealing every detail about your complicated childhood. You want to connect with everyone around you. You lock eyes and smile at someone on the street and you both just get it. It’s like the entire city is sharing one big secret. “We did it,” the eyes of strangers seem to say. “We made it to June.”

The Chi in the warm-weather months is pure happiness distilled. And it’s 100 percent legal to take. Here are the reasons there’s no better place in the country this time of year.

The Skyline Makes For The Best Pictures.

Want the perfect summer Instagram pic? Head to Chicago where you will be overwhelmed with options.

Downtown Chicago is beautifully laid out. I’ve heard that this is because after the Great Chicago fire they rebuilt the city all at once, with a clearer plan. Whatever the reason, it’s just a darn good-looking city — like a literal postcard from every angle. The towers gleam in the afternoon sun, shards of gold reflect off lake Michigan, the art is at once imposing and a testament to creativity. It literally doesn’t stop.

Best places to take pics: Millennium Park with its bean sculpture and gorgeous landscaping in the heart of downtown is probably the best-known picture spot in the city. If you’re looking for skyline pics, along the lake you’ll find the Lakefront Trail which has truly beautiful views and tons of Insta-worthy spots. And if you’re willing to head north to Evanston, the lakefront on Northwestern University’s campus has a perfect city view to snap pics in front of.

Want to get out on the water? Taking a lake or architecture boat tour gives you amazing views of the buildings, skyline, and Navy Pier — you’ll run out of storage space on your phone after snapping.

It’s An Easy-Opportunity Swim City.

If you’re in New York and the days are sweltering, you’d better find a friend with a rooftop pool or drive out of the city. Otherwise, it’s just a cold shower in the bathroom that you share with 17 roommates and a cat. In L.A., if you don’t have pool access, sure you have the beach. That is, if you don’t mind driving anywhere between one and one million hours to get there. Chances are you die of old age before ever making it west of the 405.

Meanwhile, Lake Michigan provides endless lake opportunities that are free and easily accessible. Because you know who is close to the lake in Chicago? Everyone. Look at a map of the city limits sometime, it’s like a go-go gadget arm that’s been stretched evenly along the shore. You have miles and miles to run, sprawl on the beach, swim, bike, walk, rollerblade and look at all the people around you with a big goofy grin because your life is perfect and so is theirs.

Beaches to hit up: North Ave Beach, Montrose Beach, Foster Beach, and 12th Street Beach are all popular options with plenty of sand, swimming, and crowds of people looking to have fun in the summer. While crowds are diverse age-wise (everyone in the city is looking to get out of the heat and into the water), those are definitely good bets if you’re searching for a “young, professional” type group to hang with.