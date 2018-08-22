Eden Laurin Of The Violet Hour Tells You Where To Drink In Chicago

Uproxx

Here at Drink This City, we have a love affair with Chicago. If you know a thing or two about the nation’s cocktail culture, you can guess why — when it comes to bar talent, the city doesn’t quit. You can easily take a week to bounce around the Windy City’s award-winning bars, and still head for home with a list of boxes unchecked. If you really want to get to know the best bars in town, be prepared to stay awhile.

This week we’re thrilled to be guided by Eden Laurin, Managing Partner of The Violet Hour. Located in the heart of Wicker Park, this pre-Prohibition-style drinking palace is a love letter to beautifully made libations. Stepping into the interior is like stepping into an atmospheric daydream of a time gone by; the marble bar, crystal chandeliers, lush wall hangings, and moody lighting set the tone for a transportive experience. Your cocktail may be selected from a list of seasonally-rotating offerings, or from the classics; either way, it comes from a James Beard Award-winning pedigree.

A drink at The Violet Hour is an experience to be savored. Seriously.

Ready to continue exploring Chicago’s cocktail culture with Eden? Let’s go Drink This City!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Lula Cafe

Lula Cafe in Logan Square has my favorite brunch and favorite expressions of thoughtful cocktails (along with some of my favorite people). I’ve been grateful to have lived within a small stone + good arm’s throw away,

for a number of years.