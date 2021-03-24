In the world of bourbon, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. is a big name. Among many other whiskey-related accomplishments, he was the driving force behind the passing of the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897. This act was designed to keep the integrity of whiskey intact. To be labeled “bottled-in-bond,” the whiskey must be distilled in one season by a single distiller in one distillery. It also has to be aged in a federally bonded barrelhouse for a minimum of four years.

The best part? Bottled-in-bond whiskeys are bottled at exactly 100 proof. A potent 50% ABV.

To pay tribute to this important whiskey event, Buffalo Trace released a “Bottled in Bond Day” commemorative edition of its beloved E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel on March 3rd. But instead of simply releasing a special, hand-picked bottle this year, the brand collaborated with musician Chris Stapleton to release the bottles through the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer’s charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind.

To add to the hype, every bottle was autographed by the Grammy award-winning musician. It’s no wonder that the bids for the first batch of bottles hit $16,000.

The first auction closed last week, but more have been heavily hinted at. Stay tuned to Stapleton’s Outlaw State Of Kind IG page for details. In the meantime, read our review below.

ABV: 50%

Price: No retail sales

The Whiskey:

Christ Stapleton has said in interviews that he’s had E.H. Taylor in studio. His sound engineer brought in a bottle to share with him and he’s been a fan ever since. So it should come as no surprise that he wanted to partner with Buffalo Trace for this exclusive bottling.