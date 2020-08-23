The Best Bottled In Bond Whiskeys To Drink This Fall

For the average whiskey fan, the words “bottled in bond” mean high proof. But the phrase is much more complicated than just a whiskey with higher alcohol content. Championed by Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr., the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 was created to make an official designation for whiskey quality standards. So what does this all mean? To receive the title of “bottled in bond,” the whiskey must adhere to a handful of rules. It must be produced at only one distillery during one distilling season. Then the juice has to be matured in a federally bonded warehouse for a minimum of four years. Finally, the whiskey has to be bottled at 100 proof, or 50 percent ABV. While the act was initially created for bourbon specifically, it’s been extended to all American whiskeys. If you’re new to bottled in bond whiskeys, we want to help you find a few bottles to try. That’s why we decided to list a few of our favorites (with tasting notes) below.

Distillery Name: Barton 1792 Distillery, Bardstown, KY (Sazerac)

Average Price: $44.99 The Story: This award-winning, high-rye bourbon is made in small batches at 100-proof (as the Bottled-in-Bond Act designated). The official website claims it’s “well aged”, but there’s no age statement (although we know it’s at least four years old). First released in 2017, this bold, balanced bottle should find a spot on your bar or in your liquor cabinet right now. Tasting Notes: While nosing a glass, you’ll be met with hints of sweet vanilla, subtle peppery spice, and charred oak. There’s more peppery rye in the first sip, but it’s surrounded on all sides by dried cherries, caramel, and toffee. The finish is long sweet and chocked full of cinnamon, honey, and subtle corn sweetness. Bottom Line: This is a bottle to be savored. Share some of the cheaper bourbons with guests, but save this one for yourself. Old Forester 1897 ABV: 50%

Distillery Name: Brown-Forman Distillery, Shively, KY

Average Price: $47.99 The Story: The second expression in the Old Forester Whiskey Row Series (the others are 1870, 1910, and 1920) 1879 is so named for the aforementioned Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. This award-winning offering is an homage to Old Forester’s history as the first bottled bourbon in America. It’s also a throwback to the type of whiskey made at that time. It’s rich, bold, and not to be missed. Tasting Notes: The first nose brings forth rich, charred oak along with dried cherries. The first sip yields sweet vanilla, honey, and subtle fresh corn followed by a pleasing peppery warmth. The finish brings back more of that woody oak from earlier along with gooey toffee and just a single hit of smokiness at the very end. Bottom Line: Since this bottled-in-bond whiskey was made using the techniques of the late 1800s, we believe you should mix it into a drink from that era such as a boulevardier.