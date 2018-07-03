We want so much for you at Uproxx Life. We want you to eat well, we want you to travel often, and we want you to drink the best beers on earth. But more than any of that, we want you to not poison all of your friends and family at the 4th of July BBQ. We really want that.
Instead, we want to help you look like a goddamn cookout god. So we’re making it really, really easy. Just follow these rules!
FIRE
Grilling is about the fire. If you’re using a gas grill, this is pretty easy to control and manipulate to your cooking whims. If you’re using coal or wood or some combination of both, you’re going to have to A) be more patient and B) be more attentive. Now, we’re not saying that if you’re cooking with gas you can just throw some meat on the grill and go play a little touch football. That shit’s going to need your attention too.
If you’re using coals and wood, start you fire early. You want the coals to be burning red and producing good, steady heat before anything touches the grill. Some say start those coals a good hour before you put any meat to the flame. That’s probably not the worst advice out there. Likewise, with gas, let your grill preheat properly. If you don’t have a temperature gauge on the grill hood, run down to the hardware store and buy one. Which leads us to… -ZJ
PROTIP: the only reason to offer ketchup as a condiment when you cook hot dogs is to see which adults to stop inviting to parties
Shots fired.
What would you do if you saw me putting mayo, mustard, AND ketchup on my hot dog (and probably some sort of pickle)?
I literally just ate a hot dog with organic ketchup and it was pure joy.
What about green onions, cream cheese, and sriracha?
ZJ I would be really nice to you because you are clearly a sociopath. All other condiments are acceptable but keep in mind that sweet relish puts you on the B list of invitees
@Ghettomilkshake Yes to all of those. PNW style hot dogs with the smear of cream cheese and the fire grilled green peppers and onions all day!
@Fartakiss always spicy relish. It needs a little kick.
@Steve Bramucci hells yes.
mustard, cheddar, onions and something spicy like pickled jalapenos is my favorite, but i’ll get down on a mustard, ketchup, relish hot dog no problem.
Pickled jalapenos are a strong and great choice!
The way I don’t ruin my cookout is I make it a potluck. That way I can focus all my attention to the stars of the show, the meats. If people want hot dogs they have to bring them themselves, otherwise it’s pulled pork and St. Louis style ribs if I’m keeping the cookout small, whole hog cooked in a caja china if we’re going big. Also, fuck that, I make the best coleslaw.
I forgot that I always make sure there’s a vegetarian option. This year I’m trying pulled jackfruit.
Tell me how it goes! I’ve tried the jackfruit! It’s good, but no one is confusing it for pulled pork!
I’ve heard borderline blasphemous stories that when sauteed and dressed with barbecue sauce, it tastes like the real thing. That surely has to be anecdotal evidence from vegetarians that haven’t had pork in years right?
I’m dubious. I’ve had a lot of jackfruit, it’s never been or should be compared to any meat, much less the fatty succulence that is pork. That being said, it is very tasty and can be dressed up nicely. But it’s like someone saying it’s impossible to tell the difference between cashew cheese and real cheese.. GTFO here with that nonsense. Next you’re going to tell me a portabello tastes exactly like a rib eye.
Verdict: once it was dressed with barbecue sauce it hit all of the right textural notes, however, it was sorely lacking in the fattiness quotient and was missing that necessary smokiness that comes with pulled pork (though I only sauteed the jackfruit, it would be interesting to try smoking the jackfruit first and then cooking it confit to try and imbue some of the oily juiciness that you get with the real thing).
Coleslaw is easy as fuck, why would you buy it from a store?
Same with deviled eggs. Store bought deviled eggs…the fuck?
I just feel like people make a mess of these two more often than not. Compared to other essentials!
I’m kinda with @Phrederic those are two fairly straight forward recipes. Albeit, we all know how easy it is to mess up simplicity, don’t we @Steve Bramucci ?
You are spot on with the ‘dogs. We had some chicken marinating but for some reason I just grabbed a half dozen hebrew nationals and buns on the way to a cookout yesterday. Everyone had meat left, our chicken included, but those hot dogs were gone.
Never underestimate the power of the hot dog!
You guys aren’t from the US south (and really, why would you be if you didn’t have to), so I will forgive two errors in an otherwise great article. First, it’s hot and humid as balls. Beer and ice in a wheelbarrow will be 90 degrees in 10 min. No one likes hot beer. Spring for a cooler. And second, store bought deviled eggs? That’s blasphemy. Find a recipe you like, perfect it, and wait for all your friends to thank you. Happy 4th!
from NV and the same applies out there. put your drinks in a cooler. plus, people can sit on it once it turns out you definitely don’t have enough chairs.
True, we’re both from the PNW. That’s a blind spot for sure when it comes to ice melt speeds.
Agree on deviled eggs, everyone should have a recipe in their back pocket.
but not a deviled egg. That would be foolish.
something something Frank Reynolds.
Coleslaw is easy for sure. I’m one of those, however, that can eat about a bite of it and then I’m done. Sure, it’s great on pulled pork sandwiches, but I’ve never gone for seconds on the coleslaw and there is almost always a ton left over at the end of the night. Are there true coleslaw aficionados out there? Who are you and what makes you tick?
I made some pasta salad for a BBQ at a friends house a while back. I figured everybody would eat about a spoonful and that’d be it (that’s where my enjoyment of pasta salad ends). There was a guy there who ate about half of it by himself. I don’t understand that guy.