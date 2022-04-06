While craft brewers are still cranking out West Coast IPAs, fruited sours, hazy IPAs, and all manner of barrel-aged stouts and porters, there seems to be a slight shift in the last few years, towards beer that, to paraphrase an old Denis Leary-ism, tastes like beer. We’re speaking specifically here about the classic, iconic, fresh, crisp pilsner. This light, easy-drinking beer was named for the Bohemian city of Pilsen, where the style originated way back in 1842. While trendier beer styles and unique, over-the-top flavors grab the headlines, for many drinkers it’s still hard to pass up a tasty, thirst-quenching pilsner. Chris Collier, brewer at Biggerstaff Brewing in Atlanta, believes the best pilsners are those made by traditional brewers in Europe who have been brewing the pale lager since its creation. “I’m specifically a fan of clean, crisp, and refreshing German pilsners, which showcase noble hop flavors and med/high bitterness.” Yet when it comes to the pilsner marketplace in 2022, there’s a nice mix of classic and contemporary. When we asked our panel of brewers to name their favorites, we heard about traditional pilsners from the Czech Republic and Germany and American craft versions in almost equal measure. It seems that these days, no region has a monopoly on crispy boys.

Notch Session Pils Eddie Leal, head brewer at Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery in Las Vegas ABV: 4%

Average Price: $10.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? One of my favorite pilsner styles is Czech Pils. They are a bit more complex than your German Pilsner. They are slightly sweet with a spicy hop character to them. I enjoy these because they are a clean lager with more flavor than your typical pilsner. The perfect end-of-shift beer. One of the best examples of an American-made Czech-style pilsner is Notch Session Pils. It’s crisp, refreshing, and the closest thing you can get to an actual Czech lager in the states. Holy Mountain Three Fates Zach Fowle, advanced Cicerone™ and head of marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? A great pilsner has to have great malt character, and Three Fates from Seattle’s Holy Mountain Brewing delivers on that front better than pretty much any pilsner I’ve tasted. The flavor is round, full, and classic, with hints of oyster crackers and a fresh sourdough bread note that becomes toastier as the beer warms in the mouth. The hops are bright and herbal, but that smooth malt is the star—as it should be. Trumer Pils Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $8.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Trumer Pils – Trumer Pils is everything you look for in a pilsner with a crisp bitterness, light body, and great noble hop character. Trumer Pils is a beer that is easy to appreciate and hard to pass up. While unfortunately not distributed to the Boston market, it’s a must-buy whenever I can get my hands on it. Firestone Walker Pivo Pils Matthew Osterman, president of Sleeping Giant Brewing in Denver ABV: 5.3%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Firestone Walker Pivo Pils. Hoppy pilsners are amongst my favorite styles and this is one of the best of them around. Formative in my craft beer education, it’s a perfect blend of floral, citrus, and spice. It’s my desert-island beer. The Tank Brewery Playita Pils Marshall Hendrickson, co-founder and head of brewing operations at Veza Sur Brewing in Miami ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? The Tank Brewery Playita Pils is my pick. Playita Pils is a perfect example of the style – it’s got a clean malt flavor with some subtle noble hop flavor and aroma. While most beers taste better the fresher they are, I find this particularly true for pilsners (and lagers in general). So, if I’m in Miami drinking Playita, I can guarantee it’s always going to be fresh.