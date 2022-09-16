Craft Beer Experts Reveal Their Favorite Bohemian-Style Pilsners

Since we’re on the cusp of fall, you’re going to see a ton of stories on fall beers. Specifically, a lot of articles on Oktoberfest-style beers, stouts, dark lagers, and the divisive, oft-hated pumpkin ale. But just because another season is headed our way, one in which drinkers are supposed to head towards heavier brews, doesn’t mean you need to drop drinking crisp, refreshing pilsners.

Actually, we think the pilsner style, especially Bohemian (and Bohemian-style) pilsners are perfect for any time of year. Fal Allen, brewmaster at Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Boonville, California shares our sentiment. But when he’s looking for a Bohemian-style pilsner, he heads for Mexico.

“There are some great versions out there but sometimes it can be a gamble to try some American craft brewer’s interpretations of a Bohemian pilsner — they can be overly malty or lack balance, or worse yet they can have the defect of Diacetyl.” He adds, “On the safe side one of my favorites is Bohemia from Mexico. True it may be a bit light for the style according to the World Beer Cup guidelines, but it is still a great beer. It is super-easy drinking, with a fresh refreshing snap of hops that balances the light malt character. It goes great with any food, but especially with spicy Thai or Mexican food. It’s a well-made pilsner.”

The best thing about Bohemian-style pilsners is the fact that even though they had their genesis in the Czech Republic, they are brewed all over the world. Not simply in their birth country or Mexico (as Allen pointed out earlier). To find them, we turned to professionals for help. We asked some well-known brewers and craft experts to tell us the best Bohemian-style pilsners to drink all year long.

Red Stripe

Pedro Goicouria, community and partnerships manager at Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Miami

ABV: 4.7%

Average Price: $7.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Red Stripe for sure. It’s crisp, slightly bitter, and highly carbed. All these make for a very easy-to-drink beer. The best things? It’s fairly cheap, refreshing, and available pretty much anywhere. What’s not to love?