Summer’s hot days aren’t going to last forever (*sob*). It’s going to come to an end — so you’d better get the most out of it. Finish off that summer activities list. Did you already go to the beach? Good. How about eating more ice cream than you ever should in any given sitting? Great. Did you sit around a campfire while you toasted marshmallows? Outstanding. Did you spend a day on a boat, slowly drifting on a lake or the ocean?

No? Well, time is almost up.

Before the weather turns, spend some time in a pontoon boat, dingy, kayak, or yacht. And do it with a beer in your hand. That’s right — the only thing more fun than a summer day spent on the water is doing it with a cooler filled with frosty, delicious brews. To help you figure out which brews, we spoke to well-known craft beer experts and brewers and asked them to reveal the best boat beers available now.

Before we get going, this is obligatory:

Maui Bikini Blonde Lager

Jeremy Marshall, brew master at Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma, California

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $12.50 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

The key to the perfect boat beer is to play the song “I’m on a Boat” extremely loud. That will make any beer a boat beer. It’s been a long time since I’ve had it, but Maui Bikini Blonde Lager is a boat beer, even though I look pretty rough in a bikini. Technically a Munich Helles, so not exactly tied to an island or boat kind of place. It’s just that the sweetness and classic lager combo of this beer makes it a true refreshing combo of uplifting granny smith apples (fermentation esters), and the grain and yeast give lots of bread and freshly opened hipster crackers. Because you’re not eating on that boat; you’re having liquid bread. And you need to be able to have lots of them, so lagers do serve a purpose.

