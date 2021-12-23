While we should definitely thank all of the various European countries that paved the way for brewing in America, today we want to specifically give Belgium its due. There are over 370 breweries in Belgium (a number that has doubled in the past five years) and it’s never been easier to seek out these beers on a regular basis.

Not surprisingly, Belgium has had a massive impact on American craft brewing. Witbiers, sours, farmhouse ales, saisons, lagers, fruited sours, wild ales, Trappist ales, and so many more styles have strong traditions rooted in craft that American brewers are constantly chasing at their own breweries. Truly, there’s so much admiration for Belgian beers that even experts have a hard time picking their favorites.

Of course, we had them do it anyway. We asked — borderline cajoled — beer brewers, brewing professionals, and beer experts to tell us their go-to Belgian beer for any time of year. Keep scrolling to see all of their selections.

Saison Dupont

Garrett Oliver, brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, New York

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $12 for a 750ml bottle

Why This Beer?

Though many newer brewers have re-thought the saison and offered the style as something with lactic acidity and Brett flavors (and some of these are excellent), the austere lemony peppery effervescent attack of Saison Dupont remains remarkable. It’s a beer that can do almost everything at the dinner table, and that’s quite a trick. It’s also a great example of the vibrancy of 100 percent bottle re-fermentation.