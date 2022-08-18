We like to take things a little slower during the summer months. Sure, we still have to work. But there’s something about the weather in August (and even into September!) that makes us want to take it easy. Think BBQs and bocce, lawn darts, badminton, or horseshoes.

Yard games are the best, especially in summer and especially when you add beer. Do you really want to play a whole game of croquet if you don’t have an IPA in your hand? Is it really a game of bocce if you don’t toast a few crispy pilsners before?

Since we know beer and yard games are a perfect summer match, it’s time to find the right beers for your backyard shenanigans. To do that, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a few well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us their favorite beers to pair with yard games — check their answers below!

North Coast Scrimshaw

Eric Espinoza, bartender at Signia by Hilton in San Jose, California

ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

North Coast Brewing Scrimshaw. This pilsner is my go-to for most days, but especially outdoor games and gatherings. It’s not too hard to track down, but significantly better than most options people would usually reach for. It’s so easy and ultra-crisp, but still bolder than most pilsners people bring.

Is a “yard games beer” the same as a comfort beer? If so, this is probably the one.

Best paired with:

A light, easy-drinking pilsner pairs well with a light, simple game of ladder ball — where you throw balls attached to nylon ropes a ladder and get different points depending on where they land.

Cigar City Jai Alai

Marshall Hendrickson, co-founder and head of operations at Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Miami

ABV: 7.5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA is hard to beat on a hot summer day. Personally, I prefer to drink stronger beers when I’m playing yard games to spice things up a bit. I love Jai Alai IPA. It’s a Florida classic, it’s a well-balanced IPA full of flavor, and it definitely packs a punch. It’s a great beer for bocce, lawn darts, and even cricket.

Best paired with:

A bold, slightly spicy, piney, citrus-filled IPA like Jai Alai is a great accompaniment to a game of backyard bocce (both nuanced, but both solid, too!). Use one hand to throw the heavy balls and the other to slowly sip this delicious beer.

Liability Brewing Feral Garden Gnome

Eric Boice, senior head brewer at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Atlanta

ABV: 6.7%

Average Price: Limited Availability

Why This Beer?

Liability Brewing’s Feral Garden Gnome because of huge notes of banana bread, clove, pear, honey, and white pepper. It’s extremely drinkable despite its 6.7% ABV; which is just high enough to keep the game interesting, even if you’re losing.

Best paired with:

A complex, flavorful Belgian-style blonde ale doesn’t belong with just any yard game. A fancy, old-world style beer like this belongs with a game of classy, classic croquet.

Berryessa Separation Anxiety

Jeremy Marshall, brewmaster at Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma, California

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $11.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Beer?

Summer yard games beer generally means something above a session beer, but below a double. And yes, I like IPAs —so this will be an IPA. Separation Anxiety by Berryessa Brewing is the perfect 6% ABV in-betweener that will just possibly improve your corn hole toss, but not get you tossed. The brewer is also a former “Yakiman” so he has those special relationships with the hop farmers. That means Separation and also all of Berryessa’s IPAs will feature a perfect balance of all the finest aromas the Yakima valley has to offer. The separation will kick in when you finish the last one.

Best paired with:

This beer is hoppy, fruity, and fun. It’s a great accompaniment to an equally fun yard game like spike ball. Take a nice gulp in between the high-stakes action.

Zero Gravity Mclighty’s Lager

Matt Canning, assistant manager and beer concierge at Hotel Vermont in Burlington, Vermont

ABV: 3.2%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

Why This Beer?

Zero Gravity McLighty’s: The King of (Vermont) Beers. At 3.2% this light lager has few constraints, drink early and often. There might be no better beer to pair with a summer afternoon spent playing corn hole or horseshoes.

Best paired with: