Will an American remake of Netflix ‘s Squid Game — yes, that Squid Game , as if there’s another — be next? Or will it join his realized projects?

Plot

Last year, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider reported that Netflix was “courting” Fincher to produce and direct an American remake of Squid Game, the streamer’s most popular series ever. “No idea whether he’s engaging, but they want him to tackle this project BADLY,” he added. Fincher has been with Netflix for over 10 years, ever since he helped develop House of Cards (Netflix’s first original series), and he recently renewed his contract until 2027. Could Squid Game fill the Mindhunter-sized hole in people’s heart?

No, because the only substitution for Mindhunter is more Mindhunter (it ain’t happening). Besides, it sounds like Fincher is focused on Squid Game, ahead of even his a Chinatown prequel series. According to The Playlist, “Fincher has been quietly working on Squid Game for the last two years or so and even has a writer working on it: British writer Dennis Kelly.”

Kelly is the creator of British series Utopia, which was supposed to get an American remake on HBO with Fincher attached as co-creator. But discussions fell apart over money (Utopia eventually ended up on Prime Video, with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn as the lead creative voice, but it was unceremoniously canceled after one season in 2020). “I thought we had really, really good scripts and a great cast and we were getting ready to do that and you know it came down to $9 million,” Fincher explained on the Empire podcast. Could the same thing with the Squid Game remake and Netflix?

Well, first, Netflix needs to acknolwedge it’s happening. As recently as February, Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos denied the rumors. “Since the main series is still ongoing, there’s no justified reason for Netflix to do a remake,” he said. But, as reported by The Playlist, “Last we heard, Fincher was still ‘working on’ [Squid Game], but presumably, given the hard pivot away from an already completed Chinatown, it’s intended to be his next directing gig.”

I guess we’ll see!

Cast

Maybe Fincher regular Brad Pitt can play the big doll? Just spitballin’ here.