Gentle rolling waves of synthesizers slowly cascade to reveal a pulsing and transportive beat that shuttles you through soundscapes like a surfer through the barrel of a wave. Heavily affected vocals bemoan, “I can feel the distance in between us.” David Dann’s first single in seven years — “You & Me” — feels like an anthem built for the pandemic age. Sure enough, the track was composed in quarantine. The social isolation that came with COVID gave Dann — a 15-year music industry veteran who went from dude behind the decks to music curator to label boss at Mind of a Genius to producer and to now solo artist — the time and space he needed to look inward. In that process of soul searching, he reevaluated the trajectory of his creative career. “I think isolation was a gigantic factor in not only this song, but my return to making music overall,” Dann told us this week. “I used the pandemic as sort of a reset button I had been wanting to press for some time. Isolation in general just gave me the time to think about what I really wanted in the next 10 years of my life, and I think opening that door for myself that I had closed was really important.” Time spent alone in the studio also gave Dann plenty of space to dream about the first place he’d like to travel once the pandemic is over. He’s got his sights set on Buenos Aires, Argentina — so we asked him for a post-pandemic travel guide on his favorite things to do in the city. Check out “You & Me” here, read through Dann’s recommendations, and get ready to add Buenos Aires to your own ever-growing post-pandemic travel list.

Best place in Buenos Aires to catch a show, or a place you’d love to play? Club One

View this post on Instagram #clubone #clubonebuenosaires #gogo #dancer ph: @dieguitopesoa A post shared by •Mj• (@majitosarasola) on Mar 29, 2015 at 10:08pm PDT One of my favorite shows ever was at a place called Club One. I’m not sure it even exists anymore, but it was one of the coolest venues I had ever seen. I believe it was an old hospital that they converted into a few thousand person club. There were four floors and a super long dancefloor hall. Truly a work of art. I would go back at any moment and play there if I could.