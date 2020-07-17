Lido Gives Us His Guide To Oslo, Norway For Whenever The Pandemic Ends

Look, if you’re traveling on a US passport, you should know that it’s… not held in very high regard right now . Regardless, this is a pandemic, and flying out of the country for non-medical business or pleasure is incredibly fraught and ill-advised. However, that shouldn’t stop us from dreaming of future travel. In fact, it makes us fantasize about the trips we long to take even more. Lido is an artist whose work you probably know intimately without even realizing it. The Norwegian producer, singer, and songwriter has worked behind the boards with Jaden Smith, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and A$AP Ferg, among others. He produced “Same Drugs” and “Angels,” two of the best songs on Chance The Rapper’s best album (Coloring Book obviously). He contributed two songs to the Netflix anime Carole and Tuesday (helmed by the director of Cowboy Bebop) and he’s worked extensively with Halsey, co-producing and writing six songs on the singer’s last two albums. Dude is everywhere. With his latest album PEDER, Lido is stepping up the production and songwriting to a level the artist has only previously hinted at. His latest single, “Rise” is an uplifting, spiritual jam that presents Lido’s voice in a spacey backdrop of aquatic synths as he slips between a fragile falsetto and a strong resonant tenor. Throughout Rise, layers of percussion and synths are gradually added as the song blooms into a rhythmic bop that actually makes you feel hopeful in this bleak era. In celebration of Lido’s newest single, we linked up with the producer and singer for a post-pandemic travel guide to his home city of Oslo, Norway. It’s might be a fair bit of time before travel is safe again, but we’re counting down the days until we can hop on a plane and hit up Lido’s Oslo suggestions with some earbuds in and those uplifting synths thrumming.

What is the best place in Oslo to escape? The Oslo Opera House View this post on Instagram The high life A post shared by Ingunn Gjørva (@imariag) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:36am PDT The top of the Opera house is my favorite place to go to escape. The view is so beautiful. It’s a great place to go and clear your mind. The architecture is incredible and it’s one of those places that makes me feel grateful to have grown up in Norway.