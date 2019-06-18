Explainer: Fears Mount About Tourist Deaths In The Dominican Republic

UPROXX

For decades, the Dominican Republic has been one of the most popular spots in the Caribbean for Americans to visit. Its proximity to the U.S. mainland, crystal clear waters, and an absolute glut of all-inclusive resorts have made it the obvious choice for millions of U.S. travelers — to the tune of 2.1 million visitors in 2017 alone. But a recent spate of mysterious tourist deaths on the island has would-be visitors rethinking whether it’s safe to go to the Dominican Republic.

There haven’t been any clear answers yet as to why these deaths have occurred and whether they are related. Toxicology reports are out in all cases (with the FBI helping). Meanwhile, Dominican officials insist it’s still safe to visit the island — but with at least seven deaths and dozens of cases of extreme illness on record, it makes sense for holidaymakers to be a little wary.

Here’s what we know so far.

What is going on in the Dominican Republic?

Since June 2018, there have been at least eight confirmed deaths (some news outlets are reporting as many as twelve) of American tourists in and around the Dominican Republic, and many of the details bear striking resemblances. Here’s who they were and what happened:

June 2018: Yvette Monique Sport, a 51-year-old woman, died of a heart attack. Her sister, Felecia Nieves, told reporters that she had a drink at her hotel mini-bar, went to bed, and never woke up. She was staying at a Bahia Príncipe resort in Punta Cana.

July 2018: David Harrison, a 45-year-old man, died of a heart attack. According to the Washington Post, he reportedly had “pulmonary edema, an accumulation of fluid in the lungs that can cause respiratory failure, and atherosclerosis” (a build-up of plaque in and on artery walls) at the time of death. He was staying at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.

April 2019: Robert Wallace, a 67-year-old man, died three days after falling ill. He reportedly drank a scotch from his hotel mini-bar and immediately became sick. He was staying at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.

May 25, 2019: Miranda Schaup-Werner, a 41-year-old woman, died of a heart attack. She drank something from the mini-bar, according to several reports, and almost immediately fell ill. She was staying at the Luxury Bahia Príncipe Bouganville.

May 30, 2019: Nathaniel Edward Holmes, a 63-year-old man, and Cynthia Ann Day, a 49-year-old woman, both died of “respiratory failure and pulmonary edema” (fluid in the lungs). Day additionally had fluid around her brain. They were staying at the Grand Bahia Príncipe La Romana.

June 10, 2019: Leyla Cox, a 53-year-old woman, died of a heart attack, according to her hotel. The hotel previously told CNN that she fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital but later reported that she died in her room. She was staying at Excellence Resorts in Punta Cana.

June 13, 2019: Joseph Allen, a 55-year-old man, died in his room after complaining of a fever. He had take a physical right before departing on his vacation. He was staying at the Terra Linda Resort.

As these deaths have come to light, several people have also come forward to report similar experiences with extreme illness while they were in the Dominican Republic.