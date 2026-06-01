Dua Lipa Just Dropped The Ultimate Guide To Her Favorite Cities

Summer is fast approaching, so it’s time to start scratching names off that travel bucket list of yours.Summer is fast approaching, so it’s time to start scratching names off that travel bucket list of yours. But with so many great cities around the world to explore, it can be tough to figure out where to go. Luckily, Dua Lipa is here to help. We don’t mean like, physically help you, breathe. Recently, our favorite husky-voiced dance-pop star teamed up with Google Maps and Dua’s own media brand Service95 and put together 12 pretty damn extensive lists that cover her favorite hangout spots in Los Angeles, New York City, Tokyo, Mexico City, London and her hometown, Prishtina.

And who wouldn’t take advice from Dua Lipa? Not only is she one of the coolest people on the planet right now, but she’s also the genius who thought it would be a good idea to mix Diet Coke with pickles. And that’s not us being entirely sarcastic. Seriously though, Dua is a pop star who moonlights as a world-class curator — from her book club picks to her brand linkups to her collaborators, she’s built a whole second career out of having taste.

The 12 Dua-curated lists feature everything from her favorite record stores to wine bars, date spots, snack spots, and restaurants, all complete with photos straight from her camera roll and personal notes that serve as mini reviews for each of her picks. In addition to the lists, Dua is also getting her own customized Pegman (the little icon you use in Street View) that’ll appear levitating through the streets of her six favorite cities throughout the year.

To check out Dua’s lists, click here.