Dua Lipa Lends Her Vocals To Danny L Harle’s Thumping ‘Two Hearts’

Danny L Harle has mostly been in producer mode in recent years, but today (February 13), he has a new album of his own, Cereulean, out now. He called upon some of his big-shot friends to make it happen, including Dua Lipa, who sings on “Two Hearts.” The track isn’t too far out of Lipa’s dance wheelhouse, but it’s more clubby and electronic than she tends to lean in her own work.

In a 2024 interview, Harle spoke about working with Dua on her album Radical Optimism, saying:

“It’s indescribable to hear her sing in the room. I had the privilege of having her recording demo vocals on an SM-7 [microphone] like this sitting in front of her. It is unbelievable to hear that: just a human making that sound in front of you, it’s like nothing else. It’s like witnessing a wonder of the world. Also to use the specific, occasionally metallic sound she can make with her voice, to use it when necessary as part of an expression of something, the way she phrases things is incredible as well.”

Also featuring on the new album are PinkPantheress, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, and others.

Listen to “Two Hearts” above and find Harle’s upcoming tour dates below.