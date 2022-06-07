When it comes to the hierarchy of warm weather beers, American wheat beers are situated at or near the top of the heap. Lighter and closer to lagers or pilsners than their European counterparts, the American wheat beer is still often unfiltered and hazy, but tends more towards thirst-quenching and refreshing, less reliant on spices like cloves or coriander or the banana-like malt German hefeweizen fans are used to. With summer weather already upon us, the time is right to stock up on these approachable, highly drinkable, hazy, refreshing summer beers. While you can go to your local beer or grocery store and ask a clerk for help, we prefer to use online experts whenever possible. That’s why we turned to BeerAdvocate and its massive index of beers to find the list of the site’s most popular. Of course, we had to try them. We blindly tasted and ranked eight of the most popular beers of the style on the site (with the occasional retired beers removed for obvious reasons) and got to work nosing, sipping, and rating. Keep scrolling to see how everything turned out. Bell’s Oberon (most popular)

3 Floyds Gumballhead (second most popular)

Samuel Adams Summer Ale (third most popular)

Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat Ale (fourth most popular)

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat (sixth most popular)

Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss (ninth most popular)

Modern Times Fortunate Islands (12th most popular)

Breckenridge Agave Wheat (14th most popular)

Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: I was greeted by a nose of bright orange and lemon as well as bready malts, yeast, and slight banana. The flavor follows suit with tangerine, lemon curd, lime, banana bread, floral hops, and slight spices. The finish is dry and lightly bitter. Overall, this is a multi-dimensional, highly flavorful, summery beer. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: The nose is filled with notes of earthy wet grass, freshly baked bread, floral hops, wheat, and slightly fruity aromas. The flavor continues this trend with sweet wheat, yeasty bread, lemon zest, ripe tangerine, and a slightly spicy finish that ties everything together nicely. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found biscuit malts, lemon zest, tangerine, grapefruit, and earthy, grassy hops. The palate is centered on more grapefruit, lemon curd, orange peel, cracker-like malts, yeast, and earthy, herbal, slightly bitter hops at the finish. All in all, a very well-rounded wheat beer perfect for summer drinking. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: I really had to try hard to find anything on this beer’s nose. Slight caramel malts and maybe some honey. Otherwise, nothing discernible. Luckily, the palate has a little more going on with it. There’s some sweet wheat, slight spices, and overly sugary, sweet honey. It’s not horrible, but it’s a little too sweet for my liking. Not the kind of beer I’d order twice. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: The nose is all citrus peels, bready malts, yeast, tropical fruits, and bright, floral hops. Drinking it brings forth notes of biscuity malts, honey sweetness, orange peels, passion fruit, mango, and slight, floral bitter hops at the finish. When it comes to the style, this is a great beer. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found slight wheat and some utterly indiscernible fruit flavors. Something tropical. Maybe mango? It’s very mild and bland though. Sipping it revealed a slightly sour, sweet beer with more mystery fruity flavors and a dry finish. Honestly, this beer was okay but weird. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: The nose is light with some floral hops and citrus zest, but really not much else. Fairly bland overall. The palate has a lot of citrus with lemon, orange, and grapefruit, but mostly one-dimensional. Slight hops presence, but not enough to make up for the lack of balance. Overall, a very boring beer. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: A complex aroma of yeast, lemon, orange peel, wet grass, and slight malts are prevalent on the nose. The palate is highlighted by bready malts, more citrus peels, earthy grass, wheat bread, and some lightly bitter, spicy hops. All in all, a well-balanced take on the classic wheat beer style. Part 2: The Ranking