Get High On Life With These Elevated Experiential Attractions

Unsplash

There’s something special about seeing the world from a great height. We don’t know if it’s because it reminds us of how small we are in relation to the larger planet, or simply how the adrenaline surges when our bodies sense the possibility of danger, but it’s good to stand above it all, feeling awestruck, from time to time.

There are plenty of great attractions across the country that’ll give you views from so high up that you’re sure to leave feeling at least slightly dizzy. Plus, you’ll get to pretend to be royalty as you look down at all the silly peasants while riding your transparent fiberglass slide.

Intrigued? Good! Here are the best experiential attractions across America that’ll keep you feeling high on life.

Sip Champagne On The Observation Deck At CEB Tower — Washington, D.C.

We’re going to start things off on the less extreme end of the spectrum. If you love the idea of seeing all that Washington D.C. has to offer from a bird’s eye view but don’t want even the slightest possibility of danger, the Observation Deck at CEB Tower is perfect for you. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows and standing at nearly 400 feet, enjoy unobstructed 360-degree views of our nation’s capital.

If you’re big on history, be sure to check out HoverDC, an audiovisual tour of areas of the capital that even drones are prohibited from flying in, like right above the Pentagon! But the real draw here is The View — a champagne bar that overlooks the Potomac and stands as probably the best view of D.C. Honestly, getting drunk on champagne and taking in the sights of Washington D.C. may just be enough to make you forget for just a second all the insanity that is this country.

Admittedly… it’s going to take a lot of champagne.