It’s the time of year where hitting the slopes is a must. As much fun as it as popping up a mountain and gnashing down all day, the real fun comes after the ski session ends. Apres ski, if you will. Chilling in a ski lodge, warming up by a crackling fire, and making some new friends to hang in a hot tub with is the order of the day. And a great way to break the ice is to crack open a beer.

The U.S. has skiing from coast to coast, with deeply ingrained ski cultures. Those scenes often go hand-in-hand with great craft beer. So it’s no surprise that brewers all over America look to winter and skiing for an excuse to make special beers that suit the slopes.

We’ve compiled a list of eight of our favorite beers to down apres ski. These are perfect ice breakers and pain relievers in beer form. Stock up your cooler or cabin fridge with some of these beers and you won’t be disappointed. Or just throw a sixer in the snow. It’s all good.

UINTA YARD SALE

Up in Utah, Uinta’s Yard Sale is a very quaffable winter lager. The beer has a nice malt base with a balance of caramel and honey sweetness. There’s a very light echo of hops that lean towards earthy bitterness. This is a great beer to have on hand that’ll please all beer drinkers.

SNAKE RIVER BREWING TRAM JAM

Jackson Hole’s Snake River Brewing gets the whole “it’s-time-for-beer-after-the-slopes” vibe. Their Tram Jam pale ale is a heart-warming brew. The local malts make for a solid base, followed by a rush of bitterness from the hops. It’s not overpowering but you know it’s there, making it very drinkable.