Sure, you can make an argument that the aging/ barreling process with whisk(e)y imparts the most aromas and flavors of any spirit. But when it comes to un-aged spirits, nothing beats the complexity and flavor of a quality gin (though certain well-made but unaged tequilas come close). Juniper, anise, Angelica root, orris root, licorice, and countless other botanicals can construct some extremely memorable flavor profiles when distilled well. Some distillers even zero in on specific botanicals or add extra flavors after the distillation process to really kick their expressions up a notch. We’re talking about flavors like orange peel, cherry blossoms, mint, and cranberries. The best part? While added flavors can often overpower spirits like whisk(e)y, they often add to the overall flavor experience of a high-quality gin. Below, we found you eight great flavored gins well-suited for spring sipping and mixing. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange ABV: 41.3% Average Price: $25 The Gin: This is one for the citrus fans. Tanqueray Sevilla Orange was made to pay homage to Charles Tanqueray’s original recipe. It’s bursting with Sevilla orange flavor and other botanicals and herbs. It’s balanced, complex, and just might be one of the best gins to use as a base for a gin & tonic on the market. Tasting Notes: As gins go, this one’s nose is surprisingly fruity. Tropical fruits and a wallop of orange zest start everything off nicely. The palate starts with classic juniper and botanicals and quickly moves on to tropical fruits and ripe tangerine. The finish is sweet and memorable. Bottom Line: This citrus bomb feels like it was crafted to be the base of a classic gin & tonic. You might not even need to add a twist of citrus. Akori Cherry Blossom Gin ABV: 40% Average Price: $30

The Gin: You might assume this is a Japanese gin, but it’s actually a Spanish gin that pays tribute to the flavors of Japan. It begins with Japanese botanicals and flavors like juniper, kumquats, ginger, and even dragon fruit. But, as the bottle suggests, the main flavor is cherry blossoms. Tasting Notes: A nose of orange peel, ginger, juniper, and other spices greet you before your first sip. There’s actually a lot going on, but no cherry blossoms right away. The palate is loaded with juniper, ginger, tropical fruits, and (finally) the expected cherry blossoms. The finish is warming, sweet, and lightly spicy. Bottom Line: This is a very unique gin and one that deserves a spot in your home bar. Its flavor profile is guaranteed to add new dimensions to your favorite gin cocktails. Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin ABV: 43.8% Average Price: $34 The Gin: As flavored gins go, this one is really unique. Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin is a “savory” gin with three kinds of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil as well as olive leaf tea. The addition of bay leaf, rosemary, and other herbs and botanicals makes this the perfect base for a classic martini. Tasting Notes: With a floral nose, there are notes of rosemary, juniper, pepper, and orange peels. This gives way to vanilla, juniper, pine, olive oil, rosemary, and more spices on the palate. It’s a very unique gin that needs to be tasted to be believed. Bottom Line: You might not think you have room in your liquor cabinet for a savory gin but… you should. Especially if you enjoy a classic martini. Who needs an olive when you have all of the flavors already in the gin itself? Prairie Organic Cucumber Mint & Lime Gin ABV: 45% Average Price: $35

The Gin: Prairie Organic has been quietly making great flavored gins for years — Prairie Organic Cucumber Mint & Lime Gin is its best. The addition of mint and lime gives this an herbal, citrusy, memorable flavor profile you'll want to keep on hand for all of your mixing needs. Tasting Notes: On the nose, you'll find fresh mint, piney juniper, cucumber, and spices. It's a very welcoming nose. The palate is centered on juniper berries, fresh cucumber, and mint leaves. Some other herbs and botanicals give this a well-balanced, complex flavor profile. Bottom Line: Mint and cucumber is a pretty unbeatable gin flavor combination. Especially when it's real organic mint and cucumber and not synthetic, generic-tasting ingredients. Empress 1908 Gin ABV: 42.5% Average Price: $45 The Gin: Before you know anything about Empress 1908 Gin, you'll be struck by its blueish almost indigo hue. This is because, on top of eight classic gin herbs and botanicals, it's infused with butterfly pea blossom, which gives it its unique color. Tasting Notes: The nose is a heavy kick of piney juniper, orange peels, and light spices. The palate is surprisingly floral with rose petals, juniper, tangerine, cinnamon, and herbal tea. The finish is a warming mix of sweetness and spice. A truly unique gin to say the least. Bottom Line: If you're looking for a complex, balanced gin that's also a conversation starter, look no further than Empress 1908 Gin. Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin ABV: 43.4% Average Price: $40 The Gin: The classic Hendrick's Gin flavor already has the added flavors of cucumber and rose. Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin kicks up the flavors even more. The newest addition to its "Cabinet of Curiosities" series, it starts as the original Hendricks Gin before a secret blend of highly floral ingredients is added. Tasting Notes: A complex nose of juniper, lavender, rose, and ripe berries greet you before your first sip. Drinking it reveals notes of cucumber, rose petals, cinnamon, coriander, lavender, and piney juniper. It's herbal, earthy, floral, and highly complex. Bottom Line: This gin smells and tastes like it has a whole, magical garden of florals, herbals, and botanicals included in its flavor profile. It's a great gin to have on hand for spring and summer mixing.