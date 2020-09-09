Tasting Notes On The Newest GlenDronach ‘Kingsman Edition’ Whisky

The sweltering summer makes one ache for the coolness of the fall and everything that comes with it. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until the official start of fall (September 22nd) to enjoy the benefits of the season. We’re already getting our autumnal kicks with savory pumpkin anything, full-bodied Oktoberfest beers, and warming Scotch whisky.

For me, that means drams from The GlenDronach portfolio. Tuesday, September 1st saw the limited release of The GlenDronach Kingsman Edition 1989 Vintage and I was lucky enough to give it a try.

With only 3,052 bottles available, this skillfully produced single malt Scotch whisky is the result of a collaboration with Master Blender Dr. Rachel Barrie alongside the Kingsman film franchise director Matthew Vaughn. The Kingsman franchise has a solid whiskey association — the third film has a whole bourbon subplot — though it’s hard to imagine its core fans have $1299 laying around for a bottle of scotch. Still, the purchases of the rich are always sure to shock the rest of us and it’s not inconceivable to think that there are three-thousand rich Kingsman/whisky lovers out there.

I count myself among a fortunate few able to obtain a dram of this rare expression. Here’s what I thought: