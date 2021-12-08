Our Review Of Glenmorangie’s New Wintry Whisky, A Tale of Winter

There’s a reason Glenmorangie is one of the most respected distilleries in Scotland. Known for distilling using the tallest stills in the country, Glenmorangie is well-known for its iconic ten-year expression lovingly referred to as “The Original.” This single malt whisky commonly makes lists ranking the best beginner single malts. The brand also makes long-aged, nuanced, exciting expressions with age statements and others like Nectar D’or, Lasanta, Quinta Ruban, and the beloved Signet to name only a few.

Recently, Glenmorangie has leaned into its experimental side by releasing Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake and X By Glenmorangie. The first was inspired by Dr. Bill Lumdsen’s (Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation) love of pineapple cake — that’s pretty self-explanatory. X By Glenmorangie is a single malt whisky that was crafted to be mixed with. Flavors like dried fruits, vanilla, creamy caramel, and a gentle nutty sweetness come together to help you make your favorite whisky-based cocktails.

This brings us to the brand’s newest expression that dropped on November 15th just in time for the holidays. Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter was built as a whisky that leans into wintry vibes and a touch of holiday cheer. Let’s dive into what’s in the bottle since the holidays are pretty much upon us.