Newcomers to Scotch whisky might not realize how varied the flavors can be from one bottle to another based on the barley, aging and finishing vessels, and the region it comes from. While Islay whiskies are known for their peaty, smoky, briny flavor and Speyside whiskies are more known for their honey and heather, two flavors seem to find their way into many bottles of Scotch whisky regardless of the region they were created in: orange peels and warming spices.
While vanilla, caramel, and even charred oak seem to get all the press, a bottle with a slight (sometimes much more than slight) hint of candied orange peel can really bring all of the flavors together. This is also true for flavors like cinnamon, cloves, and other spices.
Since these flavors are perfect for fall and winter weather, we decided the time was right to once again check in with our friends who bide their time behind the bar. We asked a handful of notable bartenders to tell us their picks for the best Scotch whiskies for candied orange peels and spice. Keep scrolling to see their picks and click on those prices to try one too.
The Glenlivet Nadurra Oloroso
Mike Fayad, general manager at Hearth and Hill in Park City, Utah
ABV: 60.3%
Average Price: $95
Why This Whisky?
The Glenlivet Nadurra Oloroso is my pick. I think it encompasses all of the flavors mentioned above. It has a pronounced spice component and isn’t lacking in its citrus profile. It’s mellow, spicy, and perfect for sipping on a cold fall or winter night.
Glenmorangie The Original 10-Year-Old
Mohamed Khald, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $40
Why This Whisky?
Glenmorangie The Original is the perfect Scotch whisky for those craving orange flavors and warm spices. It’s exceptionally smooth and has delicious fall flavors of butterscotch, caramel toffee, and walnuts, but is still well-balanced with sweet and dry aromas.
Highland Park 10: Viking Scars
Ed Watt, bartender at Sabroso + Sorbo at The Notary Hotel in Philadelphia
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $87
Why This Whisky?
I enjoy Highland Park. It’s distributed nationally so you can look for it at your local liquor store. I’ve tried a few of them but do like 10-year-old Viking Scars. It’s filled with flavors of various citrus fruits and spices along with a mild smoky flavor.
The Glenrothes Maker’s Cut
Lauren Parton, general manager of Devereaux in Chicago
ABV: 48.8%
Average Price: $79
Why This Whisky?
The Glenrothes Maker’s Cut is aged in sherry casks and is one of the sherry casked aged scotches that probably doesn’t get the attention it deserves. You could use it with your favorite toddy recipe thanks to all the citrus and spicy notes, but I just like it neat.
Pig’s Nose Blended Scotch
Alex Barbatsis, head bartender at The Whistler in Chicago
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $30 for one-liter
Why This Whisky?
Pig’s Nose Blended Scotch whisky is a gentle scotch with nice notes of orange peel made from a blend of different five-year aged Scotch recipes from different regions. It’s nice to sip neat or in a Godfather cocktail with amaretto. Plus, the bottle has a cute pig on its label, so that’s always a plus.
Oban 14
Jess Collins, beverage director at Toups Meatery in New Orleans
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $95
Why This Whisky?
I love Oban 14 when it comes to citrusy pairings. It has a great orange forward full-bodied flavor. It’s a little malty and honey forward too, which pairs well with baked goods and desserts.
The Balvenie 14-Year Caribbean Cask
Christy Bradley, spirit guide at Virgin Hotels in New Orleans
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $85
Why This Whisky?
The Balvenie 14-Year Caribbean Cask is my selection. It’s finished in rum casks and you get some citrus but mostly honey, spice, and toffee which leaves you with a warming sensation. It’s worth every penny to me.
GlenDronach 12
Darron Foy, bar manager at The Flatiron Room in New York City
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $65
Why This Whisky?
GlenDronach 12 is a beautiful example of a sherried single malt that highlights citrus and dark yet light spices. It’s aged in a mixture of PX and oloroso casks for a truly decadent whisky. It offers a rich and complex flavor profile that will have you grabbing your glass for a second round.
Aberlour 16
Mallory O’Meara, bartender and author of GIRLY DRINKS: A World History of Women and Alcohol
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $95
Why This Whisky?
Aberlour 16 can’t be beaten when you’re looking for a classic whisky known for candied orange peels and spice. It’s filled with intense orange flavors with great spicy notes. It’s a wonderful combination of spicy and sweet that’s perfect any time of year.
Glenmorangie The Lasanta
Lauren Navarro, head bartender at Apothecary 330-A Cocktail Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $56
Why This Whisky?
Glenmorangie The Lasanta 12 Year is an excellent choice for notes of spice and orange. It’s finished in sherry casks and has great elements of citrus, walnuts, and butterscotch.
Auchentoshan American Oak
Lewis Caputa, lead bartender of Rosina inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $50
Why This Whisky?
Auchentoshan American Oak is triple distilled which makes it very smooth to drink. The flavors that burst on the scene are orange peels and tropical fruits with a nice spice warmth.
