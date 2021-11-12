Newcomers to Scotch whisky might not realize how varied the flavors can be from one bottle to another based on the barley, aging and finishing vessels, and the region it comes from. While Islay whiskies are known for their peaty, smoky, briny flavor and Speyside whiskies are more known for their honey and heather, two flavors seem to find their way into many bottles of Scotch whisky regardless of the region they were created in: orange peels and warming spices.

While vanilla, caramel, and even charred oak seem to get all the press, a bottle with a slight (sometimes much more than slight) hint of candied orange peel can really bring all of the flavors together. This is also true for flavors like cinnamon, cloves, and other spices.

Since these flavors are perfect for fall and winter weather, we decided the time was right to once again check in with our friends who bide their time behind the bar. We asked a handful of notable bartenders to tell us their picks for the best Scotch whiskies for candied orange peels and spice. Keep scrolling to see their picks and click on those prices to try one too.

The Glenlivet Nadurra Oloroso

Mike Fayad, general manager at Hearth and Hill in Park City, Utah

ABV: 60.3%

Average Price: $95

Why This Whisky?

The Glenlivet Nadurra Oloroso is my pick. I think it encompasses all of the flavors mentioned above. It has a pronounced spice component and isn’t lacking in its citrus profile. It’s mellow, spicy, and perfect for sipping on a cold fall or winter night.

Glenmorangie The Original 10-Year-Old

Mohamed Khald, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $40

Why This Whisky?

Glenmorangie The Original is the perfect Scotch whisky for those craving orange flavors and warm spices. It’s exceptionally smooth and has delicious fall flavors of butterscotch, caramel toffee, and walnuts, but is still well-balanced with sweet and dry aromas.