You Just Might Drown In Sauce At Guy Fieri’s New Chicken Chain

In just about every show that graces us with the presence of Guy Fieri, he’s either critiquing someone’s sauce, showing someone how to make a sauce, or pretending to like someone’s sauce then subsequently showing them how to make it better. Point being: the man knows his sauces. Thus, it’s no surprise that at Fieri’s new chicken finger chain, Chicken Guy!, diners will enjoy the option of trying no less that 22 different sauces in which to dip their chicken.

Fieri is opening his second location on the third floor of Aventura Mall in Miami and is a collaboration with the founder of Planet Hollywood, Robert Earl. The Miami location is an expansion of the first location that opened in Disney World last year, where all the menu items were only $7. It’s not clear if that will be the case in Miami, but it’s a pretty dope idea, seeing as how the menu includes fried and grilled chicken strips in the form of sandwiches, skewers, fingers, and bowl toppings, as well as Chicken Guy’s fries, which of course, feature a special-made spice blend created by Fieri himself.

The foodie tweeters are tweeting, of course, and it looks like most everyone is A) not at all surprised that Fieri is doing it up this big, B) willing to easily believe that the mascot for the chain is a chicken with sunglasses and C) totally ready to eat. There were hot takes and scorching jokes aplenty:

I want to try all 22 sauces available at Chicken Guy! — Tanner Tetris 99 (@Tanner1495) February 27, 2019

I'm not trying to be a piece of shit or anything, but I'm definitely down for that Guy Fieri chicken finger restaurant. — KKUURRTT (@wwwkurtcom) February 27, 2019

They should give you a shirt when you leave that says, “finger’d by Guy Fieri” — blaynebot🚀 (@blaynebot) February 27, 2019

Guy Fieri is launching a chain of chicken tender places called Chicken Guy! – yes, the exclamation point is part of the name, yes the logo is a chicken wearing sunglasses https://t.co/5ZgJD9nVGD pic.twitter.com/R5S8XHiA8M — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 26, 2019