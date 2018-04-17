Guy Fieri Concedes That He Doesn’t Like All The Food In Flavortown

#Food Network #Food
04.17.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image


The days of mocking Guy Fieri — founder of Flavortown, king of the frosted tips, and lord of noisy bowling shirts — are over. The dude does his thing. If you don’t like it, skip it. While haters have been busy hating, Fieri has become an icon for fun food, and somewhat of a hero for small towns as he travels dusty highways highlighting little-known restaurants that can benefit from a TV boost.

Watching “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” it’s a bit disconcerting that Fieri doesn’t have some major health problems from chowing down on the often fat-laden delicacies at the diners he visits, and even more shocking that he’s able to make everything look so delicious, leaving the viewer to scribble down the name of the diner and dish just in case he or she happens to travel through that town one day.

Alas, Fieri’s enjoyment of all of the food he eats may just be some TV magic, because in a recent interview with Billions creator/podcaster/filmmaker Brian Koppelman, he has admitted that he isn’t actually a fan of everything he tries on his show. Naturally, as a chef, himself, and the proprietor of dozens of his own restaurants, the Man In The Flamed Shirt might be a tad picky when it comes to food. He said on the pod:

Some chefs that’ll see it… will do their investigation…We’ll go to commercial, and they’ll go, “Well, did you like that?” And I’m like, “Yeah it was good.” And they’ll go, “Well you didn’t go, like, ‘This is off the hook.’” And I’m like, ‘Well, it was good.” And I’m like, “Don’t be offended, I don’t like every single song that’s on the Rolling Stones album. There’s ones that you like.

Fieri went on to say that he doesn’t leave chefs high and dry, though. He gives them advice. As a seasoned (pun intended) chef, he has much to offer those who are just starting out, or who could stand to change things up a little. In the big scheme of things, getting to be on his show and then getting a free cooking lesson is probably a small price to pay for a negative critique.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food Network#Food
TAGSDINERS DRIVE-INS AND DIVESFOODFOOD NETWORKguy fieri

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 7 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP