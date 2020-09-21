Ranking Every Flavor Of High 90’s Hard-Hitting Cannabis Pre-Rolls

COVID-19 has transformed smoking cannabis from a communal act where joints, blunts, and bongs are freely passed around, completely unsanitized, into a weird distant hang where you stand six feet away from your friends (outside) and shout stoned observations to them while smoking from your own individual devices, doing your best not to cough in their general direction. It’s taken some getting used to for sure, but we’re managing — thanks in small part to the abundance of pre-rolls hitting the market. Among the deluge of brands since weed went legal, California-based High 90’s has gotten a lot of love in stoner circles for their flavored, wax-infused pre-rolls. Made with top-shelf flower blended with a potent 1,200 mg Cannabis wax, High 90’s joints feel tailor-made for the pandemic — packing a knock-your-off-your-ass 30%-40% THC level per joint that will give you an all-day high from a single session. After all, who wants to smoke all day when we’ve got a raging respiratory virus creating a constant state of anxiety in us? Preserve those lungs. High 90s flavors — including Strawberry, Gelato, Peach, Watermelon, Pineapple, Pink Lemonade, Tropical Punch, and something called Double Cup — don’t necessarily provide a different experience. But we still have pretty strong feelings about which pre-roll tastes the best and compliments the natural terpenes and flavors of High 90’s indoor flower. We ranked each flavor from worst to best, but we’ll note that each pre-roll resulted in a pretty similar high, so go with your gut.

6. Double Cup View this post on Instagram Like finding money in your pocket, but way better. 😉 A post shared by High 90s (@high90s.la) on Aug 19, 2020 at 4:30pm PDT THC: 30.60%

CBD: 1.63mg Double Cup combines medicinal flavors with a zesty lemon-lime soda twist meant to recall a cup of lean. And while it’s not exactly an accurate approximation, the flavors still make an interesting pairing with the flavors of the flower. Bottom Line: If you’re looking for a uniquely flavored pre-roll that is unlike what is typically found at your local dispensary, Double Cup is your joint! 5. Watermelon View this post on Instagram It's JUICY. It's REFRESHING. It's WATERMELON! A post shared by High 90s (@high90s.la) on Mar 20, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT THC: 36.61%

CBD: 1.64mg Crispy and refreshing notes of Watermelon color each drag with this pre-roll, providing a light fruit flavor that doesn’t feel intrusive and lingers sweetly on the palate. I found myself enjoying High 90’s single flavor pre-rolls considerably more than the fruit cocktail drink-based flavors. Bottom Line: A great light flavor for wake and baking, light up one of these joints at the beach while watching waves roll in for a cheap vacation.