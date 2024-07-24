It’s been four months since EDC Las Vegas celebrated being the most dynamic, dramatic electronic music festival on Earth. While it’s a feat in itself to host 170,000 people per day – surpassing half a million people throughout the weekend – it’s even more of a feat to ensure the city of Las Vegas could properly accommodate all of those extra people, especially during separate highly anticipated events, like Dead & Co’s debut at Sphere that just so happened to occur on the same weekend. While the countdown to EDC spans 10 months, it’s never too early to start planning your accommodations for one of the biggest weekends in the North American festival scene. Obviously, Las Vegas is chock full of both budget friendly and luxury options, including The Venetian, Caesar’s Palace, MGM Grand, among dozens of others. But if you’re looking for the ultimate Headliners paradise to eat, sleep, rave, and repeat at, look no further than Hotel EDC. Located within Resorts World Las Vegas on the Las Vegas strip, the Hilton side of the massive complex transforms into an immersive experience for EDC attendees, full of exclusive DJ sets, pool parties, art installations, and more. After a sold-out second year, Insomniac and Vibee will bring Hotel EDC back for its third year alongside EDC Las Vegas 2025, taking place May 16-18. So what makes Hotel EDC stand out among the rest of the dozens of hotels available during EDC week? I had the opportunity to experience Hotel EDC during this year’s festival, and it totally elevated my whole EDC experience in every single way. Festival Branding & Photo Opps As soon as you pull up to Hotel EDC, you’re greeted with a custom and reimagined Hotel EDC lobby at the Hilton at Resorts World Las Vegas. You’re immediately transported into the magical world of EDC, with the lobby sparkling with crystal chandeliers that glimmer on the various Hotel EDC art installations, signage, and photo opps throughout the space. It’s essentially ​​a nonstop multisensory experience brought to life through large-scale art installations and hourly light shows featured on The Globe, a huge art installation mirroring the outside of Sphere, which you can also peep from your hotel room. Everywhere you wander throughout Hotel EDC, you will feel like you’re living in an EDC dreamland. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikala | Music + Travel ✨ (@mikalalugen) While Hotel EDC sits in the Hilton side of Resorts World, you’ll find additional Hotel EDC branding throughout its integrated corridors of Conrad, Crockfords, the casino. While staying at other hotels during EDC week may lead to some questionable looks from non-assuming, Las Vegas patrons, Hotel EDC makes it known that the resort is full of the city’s best festival partiers, so you can show off your festival fits comfortably. Hotel EDC Rooms

No one wants to stay in a basic hotel room during the best weekend of the year. With the option to choose between one king-sized bed or two queen beds for up to four people per room, all of Hilton’s 1,774 rooms are completely done up for Headliners. Make sure to pack some extra room in your suitcase to take home all of the Hotel EDC goodies, even down to the bedding. Pillowcases, throw blankets, robes, slippers, glass cups, travel bag tags, and an Insomniac plushie were just some of the amazing free merch that are included in your stay, making for a comfy cozy hotel room to come back to after raving all night at EDC. Believe me, nothing is better than cuddling into bed with your Insomniac plushie at 7 am after raving for 12 hours straight. Amenities: Dedicated EDC TV channel with DJ sets and exclusive content

In-room EDC decor, including blankets, lights and art

Exclusive gift bags with limited edition merch for each guest

Dedicated Vibee concierge on site

117,000 square-foot casino

Multiple pools

Spa & wellness center Private Car Service The best thing about staying at Hotel EDC was the opportunity to secure its partnered private car service. Y’all, when I say this was life-changing, it truly was. The traffic driving to and from EDC is notorious for being two or three hours long. While Hotel EDC is just a mere 20 minutes or so from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the hundreds of thousands of Headliners trying to get to the festival at the same time can cause a gridlock on the highway. The private car service was well worth any extra money paid. By working with local authorities, the luxury SUVs and limos supplied by the Hotel EDC private car service could drive through the Nellis Air Force Base, cutting the time down to just 45 minutes. While there are shuttles and even helicopters available – both requiring you to travel to a different pickup location than Hotel EDC – the private car service was the easiest option. I walked out the front doors of Hotel EDC and right up to the private car service line, where I showed my reservation QR code and was issued into a private car. I traveled alone every day, so the price is the same whether it’s just one person or up to six total passengers. I never waited for a car, and was able to control the temperature and music. The drop-off is even better, where you’re issued into an exclusive gate at EDC where there are virtually no lines to get in, making it even more convenient. Ayu Dayclub & Zouk Nightclub Just because you’re at the hotel doesn’t mean the party has to end. After sleeping in and getting a much-needed late breakfast at Junior’s, I happily spent one of my afternoons at Ayu Dayclub. All Hotel EDC guests receive expedited entry to all-day parties at Ayu Dayclub, which run from 11 am – 6 pm. You can also take advantage of having exclusive access to the Empire Lounge, located right behind the DJ booth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikala | Music + Travel ✨ (@mikalalugen) Las Vegas is hot in May, so securing a cabana was crucial here. I had the perfect vantage point of watching DJ Snake under the comfort of the shade while still being a part of the party. If you end up slacking on a cabana, there are multiple pools to escape the heat in while dancing to the music. Every day of your stay at Hotel EDC there’s a new lineup, so there’s never a shortage of music.

Then there’s Zouk Nightclub. Located on the inside walls of Ayu Dayclub, Zouk Nightclub has ultra late-night (or early-morning) hours. I didn’t make it here since all I wanted was my bed when I returned from the festival each morning, but Hotel EDC guests get free entry starting at 4am. If you don’t want the party to stop, it doesn’t have to. Special Offerings ​​ EDC is a special experience. Hotel EDC makes it even more so. Aside from the earlier mentioned photo opps, EDC branding, pop-up DJ sets, and all-around luxury accommodations, you’ll find additional special offerings that truly make Hotel EDC one-of-a-kind. If you can get yourself out of bed at a decent hour, taking advantage of the poolside wellness hub is the move. From complimentary yoga classes, meditation sessions, and hammock chairs, your body will thank you for replenishing it in the late morning to prepare for 12 hours of walking on pavement for the third day in a row. Additionally, Hotel EDC hosted its own “Headliner Headquarters.” This past year, it was located in RedTail – right next to FUHU and Ayu Dayclub – offering games, glam stations, food and drink specials, and all-day DJ sets by emerging electronic music artists from Insomniac’s “Discovery Project.” Basically, everywhere you go you’ll find ways to naturally connect with Headliners through exclusive Hotel EDC offerings. Casino A trip to Las Vegas wouldn’t be complete without at least stepping foot in a casino. Whether or not gambling is your thing, Hotel EDC connects as a triad of hotels – Conrad and Crockfords – all leading to the center casino. You’ll find yourself within over 117,000 square feet of gaming, including table games, traditional slots, and a dedicated poker room. If you feel like you want to game with more privacy, you can also take the elevator up to the 66th floor to gamble in the private casino in Allē Lounge. Taking photos in your EDC outfits surrounded by the flashling slot machines isn’t a bad look either. Dozens of Restaurants There’s a key, leading component of the famed line, “Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat.” When you’re not dancing the night away to some of the world’s best electronic music performances at EDC, fueling your body before and after the festival is crucial. Hotel EDC offers a great array of restaurants, many of which stay open late-night or even 24-hours. I found the hotel to offer a great variety of fine dining, budget-friendly, and quick “fast food” options to satisfy your tastebuds with at convenient locations. You can also call-in orders and pick them up, or get them delivered to your room. Your Hotel EDC reservation also includes a $30 food and beverage credit per day to use at most of Resorts World restaurants and bars. Some of my favorites included: