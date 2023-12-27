As 2023 comes to a close, it’s time for everyone to reflect on the “best of”…well, everything they experienced this year. The much anticipated Spotify Wrapped had everyone caught up a couple of weeks ago, while now we’re seeing a continuous scroll of the best destinations visited, International whiskeys tasted, fast food double cheeseburgers eaten, and more.
While our “Hotels We Love” column is unapologetically tailored for the adventurous, the trendsetters, and the Instagram savvy, there are always going to be amazing properties that haven’t landed there yet. Because of this, we tapped electronic artists and travel writers to let us know their absolute favorite hotel they stayed at in 2023.
Add these incredible stays to your personal travel bucket list for 2024!
Chloe Caldwell (@bychloecaldwell): Wakaya Island Resort & Spa, Fiji
My favorite hotel stay of the year (and of all time) was at the Wakaya Island Resort & Spa, a private island resort in Fiji. Wakaya Island truly is the definition of paradise. It only has 10 villas and a max of 32 guests on the 3,300 acres of land with all dining and activities included. Each earthy villa made with wood and straw (called a “bure” in Fijian) has its own private backyard and direct access to the sand and sea, not to mention the luxurious outdoor shower and claw bathtub. But Wakaya isn’t just another gaudy all-inclusive resort with flashy amenities. On the contrary, it’s an intimate, sustainable travel experience off the beaten path. In this way, Wakaya redefines luxury travel through understated and sustainable practices.
40% of the resort’s food is sourced from the island’s farm, many of the property’s design elements are responsibly created from natural resources, and the resort activities emphasize embracing and respecting the island’s jungle landscape. Some activities include a snorkeling tour of the island’s clam farm, hiking, traditional basket weaving, kayaking, dinner on a private beach, and more. My favorite activity was learning how to cook Lovo, a traditional Fijian meal made underground with all-natural elements. Of course, there is no shortage of relaxation, either, with miles of secluded beaches and endless ocean views to explore.
Overall, Wakaya Island is a once-in-a-lifetime type of trip worth saving for.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Air conditioning
- High-speed WiFi
- Private oversized soaking tub
- Ocean Views
- On-site gym
- Recreation room
- Direct watersport & ocean access
- Four farm-to-table restaurants
- Spa
ROOM RATE: $2,500/night
Close To Monday (@closetomonday): St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD
St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, is a uniquely atmospheric hotel. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, stepping into the bar feels like being in New York – there’s jazz, dancing people, and a lively, carefree atmosphere. The hotel boasts a distinctive staff; upon arrival, it feels as if you’ve been here a thousand times before — how else would everyone recognize you? Everything in this hotel is simple yet very extraordinary. A unique mix of guests, including those who came to work from the UK and those who came to relax from Japan, among others from 50 countries.
Once, returning to my room tired, I entered the elevator with a hotel employee. She asked if I had a challenging day; I replied, “Yes, perhaps.” Then she inquired if I wanted coffee. I said, “That would be nice, Americano, please” and headed to my room. Within a minute, a cup of hot Americano was brought to my room.
This hotel will give you another reason to love jazz, even if you play electronic rock.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Butler service
- Restaurant
- Spa
- Fitness center
- Outdoor pool
- Meeting space
- Free wifi
- Free parking
- Electric car charging station
- Floor to ceiling windows
ROOM RATE: $1,171/night
Melanie Gordon (@livinginflowco): Cleo Lake Kivu Hotel, Rwanda, Africa
My favorite hotel stay of 2023 is an easy choice: the Cleo Lake Kivu Hotel in Rwanda, Africa. Yeah, it’s chic and sexy and all that jazz, but the real centerfold here is the view. A timeless amenity that you’ve either got – or you don’t. And boy does Cleo have it. The property is perched on a bluff surrounded by soft, purple-flowered trees overlooking Lake Kivu — an African Great Lake.
Sliding open the glass doors to my villa balcony, breathing in the serenity of the lake, I felt like the only person in the world. Correction, the only queen in the world. But just for one night.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Farm to table dining
- Swimming pool
- Spa
- Direct lake access
- Kayaking & speed boats
- Curated adventure and culture tours
ROOM RATE: $350/night
Sinca (@sinca_official): citizenM Seattle Pioneer Square Hotel, Seattle, Washington
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Bangalore, India (12/31); Tulum, Mexico (1/20)
Last August, I played in Seattle for the first time, and I stayed at the citizenM hotel near Seattle Pioneer Square. First off, the location was great. I mean, right where you can find historic landmarks, but also artsy spots, and cozy coffee shops around every street corner. I remember walking the city for hours from there.
Also, the hotel itself was a great experience, the rooms are small but very well-optimized. The beds are very comfy and every room is so well designed and colorful. Plus, I needed to get some work done, and they had this fantastic area near the entrance – cozy, bright, just perfect to focus. What also made this a good experience was the fusion of tech and human touch. It felt like they figured out how to take care of you efficiently, without losing the friendly vibe.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Free wifi
- Mood lights
- XL king bed
- Power shower
- World-class art
- iMacs for guest use
- Wall-to-wall room windows
ROOM RATE: $130/night
Nico De Andrea (@nicodeandrea_music): Le Mount Stephen, Montreal, Canada
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Montreal, Canada (12/29); Miami, FL (12/30); Shangai, China (1/20)
Montreal is my beloved city. There is an evident contrast between tradition and modernity, and that’s precisely what you’ll find at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel. An old building inspired by Italian Renaissance architecture, constructed in 1883, where you’ll encounter columns, high ceilings, woodwork, marble, period chandeliers, masterpiece paintings, and stained glass. One is captivated by the spirit of the era while enjoying one of the city’s finest cocktails at “Bar George” in front of a fireplace.
Definitely, the best hotel I’ve stayed in this year.
KEY AMENITIES:
- On-site restaurant
- Free wifi
- Spa
- 24-hour fitness center
- Umbrellas
- Valet parking
- Luxury limousine service
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Nespresso gourmet coffee machine
- Heated floor and window de-fogger
ROOM RATE: $400/night
The Sponges (@thesponges): The Savoy Hotel, Nelson, British Columbia
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Louisville, KY (12/29); Calgary, Canada (12/31); Friendship (1/6-11)
Located in Southeastern British Columbia Canada, is a beautiful town called Nelson. Within this small town of just under 11,000 residents, lies our pick for our favorite hotel experience of 2023: The Savoy Hotel.
Our music careers have awarded us the extremely lucky opportunity to stay at hotels all around the world this year, but nothing holds a candle to the Savoy! First of all, the hotel is connected to an incredible club called Bloom Nightclub, which we performed at in April. Every local is well aware that Bloom is the best place in Nelson for earth-shattering bass and unforgettable memories.
The hotel itself has beautiful rooms with a warm and cozy wintery vibe. The star of the show in these rooms however (in all seriousness) is the showers. The showers in the Savoy Hotel are literally Hypnotic Water-Pressure Ecstasy Chambers. With about 10 different omnidirectional water spouts, it feels like you are being thrust into an infinity realm of shower heads somewhere between Heaven and Earth. After stepping out of the shower, you are ready to conquer the world- and ready to enjoy the lovely town of Nelson.
Nelson is a place known for its beautiful nature, ski resorts, peaceful atmosphere, and wonderful human beings. For fans of music (and showers), it is also known for Bloom Nightclub and the Savoy Hotel.
Also as a bonus point, Nelson is about a 30-minute drive away from our favorite music festival in the world- Shambhala! Come to Shambhala for a weekend next summer, stay at The Savoy before or after. Boom. If DJing doesn’t work out I will be a vacation planner.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Flat-screen TV
- Nespresso coffee maker
- Custom robes
- Free wifi
- Ensuite showers
- Bluetooth-enabled locks
- Spa
- Free parking
- Restaurant
- Dog-friendly
ROOM RATE: $225/night
Mikala Lugen (@mikalalugen): ME Ibiza, Ibiza, Spain
I finally made my debut in Ibiza early this summer and ME Ibiza made it even more memorable. Aside from literally having the most breathtaking 360-degree rooftop views of Spain’s “White Island,” ME Ibiza truly lets you feel like you’re the most important person in the room. As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted with a relaxing vibe and overall sense of peacefulness while overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Bohemian decor fills the space, with colorful flares of Spanish contemporary art.
A constant salty breeze emanates through the wide-open, well-lit downstairs area. When I say this property was strategically placed among its settings — it really was. Everything seemed to tie into the environment, which made it feel more natural. Each person I saw on the grounds was young, hot, and wore only the most stylish clothing.
The hotel is located in Santa Eulalia del Río, less than three miles from Ibiza’s city center. While Ibiza is known for its globally recognized nightlife and clubs, ME Ibiza allows you to still get some much-needed R&R during your stay. Several private beach nooks prove perfect for relaxation — then take a quick car arranged by the hotel to bring you downtown to some of the world’s best nightclubs. Located right on the property, the famous Nikki Beach offers a lush paradise tucked away for adults only with a lavish beach club flare alongside international, Spanish cuisine.
It truly was everything and more that you could want and need when staying in Ibiza and I can’t wait to go back.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Direct beach access
- Thai room spa
- Infinity Pool
- Rooftop bar with 360-degree panoramic views
- 24-hour gym
- Local music & DJs
- Kids club
- Valet parking
- Electric car charging station
- Sun terrace
- Pet-friendly hotel
- ME+ VIP service add-ons
- Complimentary yoga sessions
ROOM RATE: $685/night
Zoe Gathi (@zoe_gathi): Our Habitas, Tulum, Mexico
The pinnacle of my 2023 travels was undoubtedly Our Habitas in Tulum, Mexico. Nestled between the Yucatán jungle and the mesmerizing Caribbean Sea, this sustainable sanctuary stood out as a beacon of luxury and environmental consciousness. The echo tent, a marvel of design, provided a sensory journey through the vibrant sights and sounds of the Mayan jungle.
What truly set Our Habitas apart was the exceptional, unique experience offered in the luxury rooms. My room featured a private plunge pool and an outdoor shower, seamlessly integrated into the jungle surroundings, offering unforgettable moments of relaxation. The main infinity pool, with its breathtaking views of the Caribbean, added even more tranquility and beauty to this already idyllic retreat. Beyond the physical beauty, the resort’s beachside restaurant elevated the culinary experience. Set against the backdrop of the sea, it offered a delicious array of flavors accompanied by tasty cocktails.
The balance between a peaceful paradise and vibrant boho-style parties showcased the versatility of Our Habitas, making it the standout destination among the hotels I experienced this year. This gem in Tulum effortlessly combined luxury, sustainability, and a sensory journey, being on the top of my list for 2023.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Adults only
- Outdoor rain showers
- 500 square feet of private space
- Private outdoor terrace
- Ocean view
- Wellness offerings
ROOM RATE: $565/night
Marten Hørger (@marten_horger): The Hazelton, Toronto, Canada
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Shanghai, China (12/16); Bali, Indonesia (12/29); Tomorrowland Winter, France (3/16)
One of the hotels that really stuck with me was The Hazelton in Toronto, which is situated in the Yorkville neighborhood. While it looks like just another upscale hotel on the surface, all the magic is in the details. Although it’s right next to a crazy, busy street, once you step in, it feels like someone puts a warm blanket over you. Everything just dims down and becomes quiet.
With my work and schedule, there are a few things that are super important to me: 24-hour room service with options outside of the typical BLT sandwich, so I can eat real food whenever my jet-lagged body wants it. Blackout curtains—mine were controlled right from the bedside. A balcony so I can get sunlight into me without having to leave. A gym that feels like a real gym instead of a hotel gym. And most important: a good bed with great pillows. All of the above was done with excellence at the Hazelton. On top of that, I loved the candied fruits in my room.
Apparently, Justin Bieber agrees with me too, as he’s famous for staying (and partying) here too.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Restaurant
- Private dining & event space
- Spa
- Free wifi
- 24-hour in-room dining
- Valet parking
- Pet friendly
- Personalized services
- Valet parking
ROOM RATE: $850/night
KILIMANJARO (@kilimanjaromusic): Portrait Milano Hotel, Milan, Italy
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Ibiza, Spain (1/1); Stuttgart, Germany (1/12); Porto, Portugal (1/20)
By far, the best hotel I stayed at this year was by far the Portrait Milano Hotel. Part of the Lungarno Collection and housed in one of the oldest seminaries in Europe, the Portrait serves up absolutely stunning architecture alongside audacious attention to detail. From the large and airy, sweet-smelling Milanese rooms, draped in walnut and cardinal red velvet, to the SEVEN different pillow types, it really does feel like you’re living like Italian royalty.
Stepping out of your room onto the walkway that lines the perimeter overlooking hotel courtyard, you’re met with a scene that I can only describe as breathtaking.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Spa
- Gym
- Swimming Pool
- Free wifi
- Pet friendly
- 24-hour room service
- Curated experiences
ROOM RATE: $850/night
DJ Flex (@therealdjflex): Viceroy Hotel Los Cabos, Los Cabos, Mexico
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD
This February, I decided to take a trip to Mexico and stay at the Viceroy Los Cabos. This was a bucket list hotel for me due to the unique design and architecture, it almost looks fake as the views of the gulf are picture-perfect. I stayed in a one-bedroom suite with sweeping views of the ocean, marble walls, double-head showers and a plunge pool balcony. 1100SF of distinctive room decor and residence-like features make the hotel feel like you are right at home.
Viceroy customer service makes the stay worth the pricey nightly rate, some hotels are super expensive but don’t live up to the standards of a 5-star hotel. As for the Viceroy chain, they never disappoint when it comes to making the stay super relaxing with concierge there every step of the way. With the pool having direct access to the beach, the servers provided free desserts and snacks which were phenomenal and much needed in the hot sun. The most unique and memorable moment are the bikes that are available for use to take into town. Whether you want to bike it to breakfast or just take a ride and enjoy the cultural scene, the experience itself brings you closer to the Mexican society and traditions which is something I always try to dive into wherever I am in the world.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Rooftop bar
- Six on-site restaurants
- Beachfront
- Holistic focused spa
- Private plunge pools
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Private patio and balconies
- Curated art collection
ROOM RATE: $467/night
Aryeh-Or (@aryehsadventures): Hotel Xcaret Arte, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
I’ve stayed at some phenomenal properties in my day, but this year’s favorite sticks out a head above the rest. Hotel Xcaret Arte, a part of the larger Xcaret resort complex in Playa Del Carmen, is a meticulously crafted and curated feast for the senses and a true masterclass in eco-integrated architecture and design. With a seamless blend of natural materials and a clearly expressed sense of reverence for the land itself, the sprawling property almost feels like it grew up from the jungle floor.
Don’t get me wrong, we’re not talking thatched roof vibes. The property is thoroughly modern with every amenity you could ask for. Still, nothing about it felt cold or cliche like so many other cookie-cutter resorts out there. Literally every element, from the smallest detail like the hand-painted tiles in our shower, to the massive murals and sculptural installations easter egged throughout the resort, were carefully interwoven to give a feeling of simultaneous awe and ease.
Their signature hashtag is #stayheretofeel and they’re not wrong. Quite the contrary, Xcaret Arte got it all jussssst right!
KEY AMENITIES:
- 10 gastronomic experiences
- Eco-integrating architecture
- All-Fun Inclusive package
- Free airport transporation
- Inclusion food & drink
- On-site cultural workshops
- Spa
- Private patio and balconies
- Curated art collection
- Infinity pools
- Trails and a functional training circuit in the rainforest
- Tennis and paddle courts
- Curated art collection
ROOM RATE: $1,000/night
Starya (@iamstarya): The Venetian, Las Vegas, Nevada
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Austin, TX (12/31)
My favorite hotel I stayed in this year was The Venetian in Las Vegas. I stay there every year while I DJ at an annual convention in Las Vegas, and I always look forward to staying there. First of all, the whole place is so over-the-top maximalism. From the real-flame torch sconces and elaborate paintings in the hallways and ceilings to the canal shops that feature romantic canal boat rides under a fake sky that makes you feel like the sun is a little bit out at all times. And of course, this could not be my favorite hotel without having fantastic rooms, each equipped with a full bathtub and makeup vanity.
Pro tip: if you call the front desk, they will send you a bag of bath salts.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Largest standard suites on The Strip
- Cocktail clubs
- Multiple restaurants
- Outdoor swimming pools
- Cabanas & day beds
- Spa
ROOM RATE: $400/night
Wolfgang Gartner (@wolfganggartner): The Intercontinental, Monterey, California
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD
California is more a part of my DNA than my eye color, and no place embodies its true essence more than the foggy seaside town of Monterey. It has inspired books, movies, and most importantly; the 1978 solo album by Jazz Crusaders piano-man Joe Sample (if a picture tells a thousand words this LP cover is the Charles Dickens of album art).
So strong is the pull of this central coast hideaway that I find myself vacationing there yearly despite having grown up only two hours away. With at least a dozen of these vacations under my belt I’ve thoroughly earned my guest-artist-travel-writer credentials and feel qualified to recommend The Intercontinental as the best place to stay in Monterey.
This recommendation comes with no qualifiers or asterisks; it’s simply the spot, and budget allowing, would be the best choice for anybody whether their itinerary is 10 pages or a post-it note. Located in the heart of Cannery Row overlooking the ocean, it’s the most central location in Monterey and within steps of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman’s Wharf, and my personal favorite: Oscar’s Playground (a really cool arcade with lazer tag). Life on the road for a touring DJ can be exhausting though and this makes in-house amenities a vitally important factor in hotel choice. The massages I’ve gotten at the Monterey Intercontinental have put The Ritz and Four Seasons to shame, and although the spa area lacks a dry sauna (usually one of my requirements for vacation lodging), the atmosphere and energy more than makeup for it. It’s hard to go wrong eating on The Row but I’ve had meals at this hotel that rivaled Michelin Star fare, followed by a bill that didn’t require me to take out a home equity line of credit.
If you’re planning a trip to Monterey and your budget permits it, The Intercontinental is easily the best place to stay. If you’re not planning a trip to Monterey and you’re looking for somewhere to escape the stress and breakneck pace of modern life, do yourself a favor. But beware, once it’s gotten inside of you, it will keep calling. You may find yourself like me, fantasizing about making it your permanent home.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Spa
- Coastal views
- Restaurant with waterfront dining
- Outdoor heated pool
- Outdoor hot tub
- Fitness center
- Valet parking
- Business center
- Firepits
- Free wifi
ROOM RATE: $275/night
JSTJR (@jstjr): The Standard, London, England
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Minneapolis, MN (2/3); Washington, D.C. (2/16); Portland, OR (3/22)
The best hotel I stayed at this year was The Standard in London. It was my first time in London and walking out of Kings Cross, I could already see the iconic red elevator against all the old brick buildings. The Standard has such a unique — almost futuristic — take on hotel rooms and we were lucky to look right out onto Kings Cross from our window that took up the entire wall.
The staff treated us like old friends and walked us to the elevator with recommendations for a fun few days in the city and the rooftop bar, restaurant, and lounges were all extraordinary. Modern, friendly, and fun.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Italian sheets
- Bang & Olufsen bluetooth speakers
- Custom Craig green robes
- 24-hour gym
- Dog friendly
- Free wifi
- In-room dining
- Library lounge
- Curated experiences & events
ROOM RATE: $400/night
Ookay (@ookayx): Hilton Tokyo Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Norfolk, VA (12/16)
One of the best hotels I’ve stayed this year was for sure the Hilton Tokyo Shinjuku. Everything was so easily accessible in terms of food, transportation, shopping, and more. The restaurants were fire! The early morning buffet breakfast had a wide range of options from omelets to unlimited bacon and mimosas (turn up). Might have had the best Eggs Benedict I’ve had this year as well.
Leave it to Tokyo to have some of the nicest services. The gym had literally everything and was pretty tame in terms of occupancy. Highly recommend it for a perfect stay in Japan. Big up Hilton.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Executive lounge
- Fitness center
- Business & meeting rooms
- Tennis court
- Restaurant
- Electric vehicle charging stations
- Indoor pool
- Library lounge
- Curated experiences & events
ROOM RATE: $285/night
Lucille Croft (@lucillecroft): Hotel Chelsea, NY, NY
Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD
I first heard of Hotel Chelsea when watching an old movie one night in a different hotel, and there was a scene that mentioned it and made it sound intriguing. The hotel looked like something out of American Horror Story when I googled it, and it’s supposedly haunted, so I booked it immediately for an upcoming stay for one night. It was only when I got there that one of the staff members told me about the wild history of the hotel and its clientele – some of its regulars have included Janis Joplin, Uma Thurman, Thomas Wolfe, and Jimmy Hendrix — to name a few. Staying at Hotel Chelsea made me feel like I was living in a piece of history – all the furniture and decor, even the door handles, had such acute details and character.
It was more of an ‘artist hub’ hotel apparently at some point before it became a luxury hotel, apparently creatives and artists from all over the world were drawn to it and its energy. I loved my stay there – nothing supernatural, but it has a very strange and alluring energy. My favorite thing about it was their golden door knobs that were embellished with ‘HC’.
KEY AMENITIES:
- Three restaurants & bars
- Spa
- Rainfall showers
- Marble bathrooms
- Private balconies
- Electric vehicle charging stations
- Indoor pool
- Library lounge
- Curated experiences & events
ROOM RATE: $300/night
EDITOR’S PICK: Steve Bramucci (@steve_bramucci): Villa La Valencia, Mexico
As the founding editor of Uproxx’s travel section and the creator of the Uproxx Travel Hot List, I see a lot of hotels. And as a person who spent my 20s traveling very broke, I find that I like a lot of hotels. Generally speaking, I rarely leave a hotel feeling like it was trash. Certainly not someplace that costs upwards of $250/ night in the US or Europe or $120 per night in Mexico, Central, and South America (where most of my travels have been centered the past half-decade).
As we head into 2024, hotels are highly competitive. And the industry is almost inverted compared to so many industries these days — rather than a race to the bottom, with hotels the best user experience (at every price point) wins. The result? There are a lot of great properties out there. Yay for us!
Here’s what I find differentiates various properties these days:
- Design. (The argument that because of Instagram people are more design savvy than ever is easily made. Also because of IG, hotel aesthetics are vital.)
- Amenities.
- Smart touches.
It’s the last point that makes Villa La Valencia my pick for this piece. The Los Cabos, Mexico-based all-inclusive is incredibly good at sensing the needs of those visiting. The small touches and many of the big design elements reflect a deep consideration of their guests.
An example of these smart touches — the property has the longest lazy river in Cabo. It’s very fun. A great place to lounge and laugh and cycle between pools. But lazy rivers attract kids and kids make any hotel less cool. To balance that out, Villa La Valencia’s infinity pool, overlooking the beach, is much more calibrated to adults, much more private, and is paired with one of the property’s best restaurants.
By making sure that adults and couples have a refuge, they make it a lot easier for child-free people to have fun amongst the families. That’s good business.
Want another example in a minor key? Every toilet on the property is a smart toilet. This is the right call. Having your butt washed equals luxury. But also… it just feels newer and cleaner. Toilet paper is archaic. If you are a luxury property and you are not transitioning to smart toilets… get on that right away.
There are excellent food options on-site, particularly Latitud 36.5 — a steak house starring dry-aged chops — and the in-house Mexican restaurant, El Patroń. The breakfast is sprawling and well done, with fresh pastries and custom coffees. Across the property I found the service to be superb. Suites are sprawling and well-appointed — with some of the sexiest bathtubs I’ve ever seen — and the beach is one of the most scenic and least trafficked in the region. I laid down a towel a few hundred yards from where the property set up its chairs and I think three people passed me in an hour.
Taken all around, it’s a beautiful property and an excellent value per dollar. Especially if that long lazy river appeals to your sensibilities.
KEY AMENITIES:
- 1,114 ft Lazy River
- Infinity pool
- Beachfront jacuzzis
- Pool view, ocean view, and oceanfront hotel suites
- Free WiFi
- Spa and Hydrotherapy areas
- Fitness Center
- 24-hour room service
- 24-hour front desk
- Kids Club
- Hospitality Suite
- Secure parking and valet
- Babysitting
- Juice bar
ROOM RATE: $450/night