As 2023 comes to a close, it’s time for everyone to reflect on the “best of”…well, everything they experienced this year. The much anticipated Spotify Wrapped had everyone caught up a couple of weeks ago, while now we’re seeing a continuous scroll of the best destinations visited, International whiskeys tasted, fast food double cheeseburgers eaten, and more. While our “Hotels We Love” column is unapologetically tailored for the adventurous, the trendsetters, and the Instagram savvy, there are always going to be amazing properties that haven’t landed there yet. Because of this, we tapped electronic artists and travel writers to let us know their absolute favorite hotel they stayed at in 2023. Add these incredible stays to your personal travel bucket list for 2024!

Chloe Caldwell (@bychloecaldwell): Wakaya Island Resort & Spa, Fiji My favorite hotel stay of the year (and of all time) was at the Wakaya Island Resort & Spa, a private island resort in Fiji. Wakaya Island truly is the definition of paradise. It only has 10 villas and a max of 32 guests on the 3,300 acres of land with all dining and activities included. Each earthy villa made with wood and straw (called a "bure" in Fijian) has its own private backyard and direct access to the sand and sea, not to mention the luxurious outdoor shower and claw bathtub. But Wakaya isn't just another gaudy all-inclusive resort with flashy amenities. On the contrary, it's an intimate, sustainable travel experience off the beaten path. In this way, Wakaya redefines luxury travel through understated and sustainable practices. 40% of the resort's food is sourced from the island's farm, many of the property's design elements are responsibly created from natural resources, and the resort activities emphasize embracing and respecting the island's jungle landscape. Some activities include a snorkeling tour of the island's clam farm, hiking, traditional basket weaving, kayaking, dinner on a private beach, and more. My favorite activity was learning how to cook Lovo, a traditional Fijian meal made underground with all-natural elements. Of course, there is no shortage of relaxation, either, with miles of secluded beaches and endless ocean views to explore. Overall, Wakaya Island is a once-in-a-lifetime type of trip worth saving for.

Close To Monday (@closetomonday): St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, is a uniquely atmospheric hotel. On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, stepping into the bar feels like being in New York – there's jazz, dancing people, and a lively, carefree atmosphere. The hotel boasts a distinctive staff; upon arrival, it feels as if you've been here a thousand times before — how else would everyone recognize you? Everything in this hotel is simple yet very extraordinary. A unique mix of guests, including those who came to work from the UK and those who came to relax from Japan, among others from 50 countries.

Once, returning to my room tired, I entered the elevator with a hotel employee. She asked if I had a challenging day; I replied, "Yes, perhaps." Then she inquired if I wanted coffee. I said, "That would be nice, Americano, please" and headed to my room. Within a minute, a cup of hot Americano was brought to my room. This hotel will give you another reason to love jazz, even if you play electronic rock.

Floor to ceiling windows ROOM RATE: $1,171/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm (@stregisdubaithepalm)

Sinca (@sinca_official): citizenM Seattle Pioneer Square Hotel, Seattle, Washington Last August, I played in Seattle for the first time, and I stayed at the citizenM hotel near Seattle Pioneer Square. First off, the location was great. I mean, right where you can find historic landmarks, but also artsy spots, and cozy coffee shops around every street corner. I remember walking the city for hours from there.

Also, the hotel itself was a great experience, the rooms are small but very well-optimized. The beds are very comfy and every room is so well designed and colorful. Plus, I needed to get some work done, and they had this fantastic area near the entrance – cozy, bright, just perfect to focus. What also made this a good experience was the fusion of tech and human touch. It felt like they figured out how to take care of you efficiently, without losing the friendly vibe.

Heated floor and window de-fogger ROOM RATE: $400/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Mount Stephen (@lemountstephen) The Sponges (@thesponges): The Savoy Hotel, Nelson, British Columbia Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Louisville, KY (12/29); Calgary, Canada (12/31); Friendship (1/6-11)

Dog-friendly ROOM RATE: $225/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Savoy Hotel (@savoyhotelnelson)

What truly set Our Habitas apart was the exceptional, unique experience offered in the luxury rooms. My room featured a private plunge pool and an outdoor shower, seamlessly integrated into the jungle surroundings, offering unforgettable moments of relaxation. The main infinity pool, with its breathtaking views of the Caribbean, added even more tranquility and beauty to this already idyllic retreat. Beyond the physical beauty, the resort’s beachside restaurant elevated the culinary experience. Set against the backdrop of the sea, it offered a delicious array of flavors accompanied by tasty cocktails.



Wellness offerings ROOM RATE: $565/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Habitas | Tulum (@habitastulum)

KILIMANJARO (@kilimanjaromusic): Portrait Milano Hotel, Milan, Italy By far, the best hotel I stayed at this year was by far the Portrait Milano Hotel. Part of the Lungarno Collection and housed in one of the oldest seminaries in Europe, the Portrait serves up absolutely stunning architecture alongside audacious attention to detail. From the large and airy, sweet-smelling Milanese rooms, draped in walnut and cardinal red velvet, to the SEVEN different pillow types, it really does feel like you're living like Italian royalty.

Stepping out of your room onto the walkway that lines the perimeter overlooking hotel courtyard, you're met with a scene that I can only describe as breathtaking.

Curated experiences ROOM RATE: $850/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portrait Milano (@portraitmilano)

Curated art collection ROOM RATE: $467/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viceroy Los Cabos (@viceroyloscabos) Aryeh-Or (@aryehsadventures): Hotel Xcaret Arte, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryeh-Or (@aryehsadventures) I’ve stayed at some phenomenal properties in my day, but this year’s favorite sticks out a head above the rest. Hotel Xcaret Arte, a part of the larger Xcaret resort complex in Playa Del Carmen, is a meticulously crafted and curated feast for the senses and a true masterclass in eco-integrated architecture and design. With a seamless blend of natural materials and a clearly expressed sense of reverence for the land itself, the sprawling property almost feels like it grew up from the jungle floor.

Curated art collection ROOM RATE: $1,000/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Xcaret Arte (@hotelxcaretarte)

Spa ROOM RATE: $400/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Venetian Las Vegas (@venetianvegas) Wolfgang Gartner (@wolfganggartner): The Intercontinental, Monterey, California Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD California is more a part of my DNA than my eye color, and no place embodies its true essence more than the foggy seaside town of Monterey. It has inspired books, movies, and most importantly; the 1978 solo album by Jazz Crusaders piano-man Joe Sample (if a picture tells a thousand words this LP cover is the Charles Dickens of album art).

Curated art collection ROOM RATE: $275/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by InterContinental The Clement Monterey (@ictheclement)

Curated experiences & events ROOM RATE: $400/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Standard, London (@thestandardlondon) Ookay (@ookayx): Hilton Tokyo Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Norfolk, VA (12/16) One of the best hotels I’ve stayed this year was for sure the Hilton Tokyo Shinjuku. Everything was so easily accessible in terms of food, transportation, shopping, and more. The restaurants were fire! The early morning buffet breakfast had a wide range of options from omelets to unlimited bacon and mimosas (turn up). Might have had the best Eggs Benedict I’ve had this year as well.

Curated experiences & events ROOM RATE: $285/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by 海羽（marin） (@marin0107_official)

Curated experiences & events ROOM RATE: $300/night BOOK HERE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Chelsea (@hotelchelsea) EDITOR’S PICK: Steve Bramucci (@steve_bramucci): Villa La Valencia, Mexico As the founding editor of Uproxx’s travel section and the creator of the Uproxx Travel Hot List, I see a lot of hotels. And as a person who spent my 20s traveling very broke, I find that I like a lot of hotels. Generally speaking, I rarely leave a hotel feeling like it was trash. Certainly not someplace that costs upwards of $250/ night in the US or Europe or $120 per night in Mexico, Central, and South America (where most of my travels have been centered the past half-decade).