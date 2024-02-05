Have you ever had an amazing meal or hotel stay and spent months or years dreaming (or drooling) about it only to return and be utterly disappointed? Well, that is not the case with today’s Hotels We Love feature. This was my third visit to this luxurious Playa del Carmen resort, only a 45-minute ride from the Cancun airport.

If you’re looking for a hotel offering luxury and don’t-lift-a-finger service, there probably isn’t a clearer choice than Banyan Tree Mayakoba — one of four luxury resorts situated behind the gates of the 620-acre Mayakoba development, all linked by peaceful canals. The luxury resort underwent a recent $50 million expansion that added 34 private beachfront pool suites. And all the rooms, beachfront or not, come with a private pool.

Boasting elite awards like a Five-Star Forbes, AAA Five Diamond resort, and Trip Advisor’s Best of the Best, there isn’t a bad room among the 160 rooms at Banyan Tree Mayakoba. But it’s the unmatched service that sets this luxury hotel apart from all the others, where the entire staff greets you by name and whose only goal is to make your every wish come true.

WHY IT’S AWESOME: It’s obvious upon entering the resort that service is a top priority here. When I say they do everything for you, I mean everything. After a quick dip in the water, your beach waiter will greet you with a clean towel as you exit. Each villa comes equipped with beach cruisers to get around the property, like over to Sands Beach Club for a day in the sun. If you happen to partake in too many pool or beachside cocktails, a golf cart will return you and your bike to your villa. I may or may not know this firsthand. Also, as it comes to the pool and beach, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. And if you think there is a bad seat in the house, the staff will move mountains (well, super heavy furniture) to make sure you are comfortable and ready for an afternoon of luxury in the sun, or shade if you prefer. Right after service is another s-word that Banyan Tree Mayakoba takes extreme pride in — sustainability. The resort enacts several sustainability efforts and initiatives to protect and preserve its surroundings to positively impact the future. The resort is recognized as EarthCheck Platinum certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and holds a PROFEPA Certification of Tourist Environmental Quality, recognizing the property as one that prevents possible negative impacts to the environment, as well as Distinctive S, deeming the hotel in good standing among tourism companies operating in Mexico under the global criteria of sustainability. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: The culinary experiences Banyan Tree Mayakoba shine. In short, there isn’t a bad meal onsite. If you’re celebrating, be sure to book a romantic dinner at Saffron, offering iconic Thai dishes and waterfront seating where you can watch the fish beneath you clamor for your attention (or food). If you’re hungry, start with the Khong Wang Ruam, a delicious and authentic selection of Thai appetizers for two including Chicken satay, noodle-wrapped crispy prawn, grilled salmon salad, and fresh spring rolls with a signature spicy peanut sauce. Pro tip: I found the bottled wine offerings more to my liking than the glasses, and the staff will gladly send your bottle back to your room with you, so you should probably splurge if you’re a wine drinker. Though it’s not an all-inclusive resort, some packages include a fully stocked breakfast buffet equipped with mimosas, Bloody Marys, and a la carte offerings that were out of this world. A donut board, huevos rancheros, a custom-order smoothie bar, a charcuterie board to make that mega-influencer you follow super jealous, made-to-order eggs, French toast, and more. Pro tip: grab an extra breakfast mimosa in a recycled to-go cup for the beach and start your beach day with “free” drinks.

Sands Beach Club is one of the newest dining offerings from the resort as part of their recent expansion. You can’t go wrong with their locally sourced Poke Bowls or the Truffled Mushroom Pizza. They also go out of their way to elevate their service and offerings at every stop. Every day the pool team walks around with complimentary treats; varying from fresh veggie cups sprinkled with Tajin, coconut popsicles, or mid-day mango smoothies. If you’ve never stayed at a luxury Mexico resort that isn’t all-inclusive, to put it in perspective — we averaged $650/day for two people (which included the breakfast buffet we’d already added to our room). AMENITIES: Air conditioning

Bath amenities

Bathrobes and slippers

Bathroom with shower

Daily maid service

Direct dial telephone

Hair dryer

Safe deposit box

Turn down service

WiFi internet access

Coffee machine

Mini bar (items at additional cost)

Bug spray

Music speaker

Private pool

Outdoor lounge area

TV

Kettle

Reading lights

Spa menu ROOM TYPES: With twelve room types to choose from, there truly isn’t a bad room on the property. We always stay in the Bliss Pool Villa, which is a perfect personal oasis for a couple with a private view of the Lagoon. Each villa features a king-sized bed, high ceilings, a sliding glass door to your personal pool, and is tastefully furnished with Maya-inspired touches inside and outside the room. Yes, every room comes with a private pool and is set behind a private gate with a “do not disturb” light you can add to alert hotel staff you want to be alone. See all room types here. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: El Camaleon Golf Course is what golfer dreams are made of. Having played courses throughout the world, this is still my favorite course. Designed by the legendary Greg Norman, this 18-hole golf course is the first PGA TOUR Golf Course in Latin America and recently hosted the LIV Golf Tournament. Don’t miss Hole 7 shown above, boasting a massive and stunning Cenote in the fairway. This is also the only course I’ve seen Crocodiles on, so don’t go after any balls in the water! Experience challenging landscapes, stunning views, and memories to last you a lifetime on this Par 72 course.