Have you ever had an amazing meal or hotel stay and spent months or years dreaming (or drooling) about it only to return and be utterly disappointed? Well, that is not the case with today’s Hotels We Love feature. This was my third visit to this luxurious Playa del Carmen resort, only a 45-minute ride from the Cancun airport.
If you’re looking for a hotel offering luxury and don’t-lift-a-finger service, there probably isn’t a clearer choice than Banyan Tree Mayakoba — one of four luxury resorts situated behind the gates of the 620-acre Mayakoba development, all linked by peaceful canals. The luxury resort underwent a recent $50 million expansion that added 34 private beachfront pool suites. And all the rooms, beachfront or not, come with a private pool.
WHY IT’S AWESOME:
It’s obvious upon entering the resort that service is a top priority here. When I say they do everything for you, I mean everything. After a quick dip in the water, your beach waiter will greet you with a clean towel as you exit.
Each villa comes equipped with beach cruisers to get around the property, like over to Sands Beach Club for a day in the sun. If you happen to partake in too many pool or beachside cocktails, a golf cart will return you and your bike to your villa. I may or may not know this firsthand. Also, as it comes to the pool and beach, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. And if you think there is a bad seat in the house, the staff will move mountains (well, super heavy furniture) to make sure you are comfortable and ready for an afternoon of luxury in the sun, or shade if you prefer.
Right after service is another s-word that Banyan Tree Mayakoba takes extreme pride in — sustainability. The resort enacts several sustainability efforts and initiatives to protect and preserve its surroundings to positively impact the future. The resort is recognized as EarthCheck Platinum certified by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and holds a PROFEPA Certification of Tourist Environmental Quality, recognizing the property as one that prevents possible negative impacts to the environment, as well as Distinctive S, deeming the hotel in good standing among tourism companies operating in Mexico under the global criteria of sustainability.
IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK:
The culinary experiences Banyan Tree Mayakoba shine. In short, there isn’t a bad meal onsite. If you’re celebrating, be sure to book a romantic dinner at Saffron, offering iconic Thai dishes and waterfront seating where you can watch the fish beneath you clamor for your attention (or food). If you’re hungry, start with the Khong Wang Ruam, a delicious and authentic selection of Thai appetizers for two including Chicken satay, noodle-wrapped crispy prawn, grilled salmon salad, and fresh spring rolls with a signature spicy peanut sauce.
Pro tip: I found the bottled wine offerings more to my liking than the glasses, and the staff will gladly send your bottle back to your room with you, so you should probably splurge if you’re a wine drinker.
Though it’s not an all-inclusive resort, some packages include a fully stocked breakfast buffet equipped with mimosas, Bloody Marys, and a la carte offerings that were out of this world. A donut board, huevos rancheros, a custom-order smoothie bar, a charcuterie board to make that mega-influencer you follow super jealous, made-to-order eggs, French toast, and more.
Pro tip: grab an extra breakfast mimosa in a recycled to-go cup for the beach and start your beach day with “free” drinks.
Sands Beach Club is one of the newest dining offerings from the resort as part of their recent expansion. You can’t go wrong with their locally sourced Poke Bowls or the Truffled Mushroom Pizza. They also go out of their way to elevate their service and offerings at every stop. Every day the pool team walks around with complimentary treats; varying from fresh veggie cups sprinkled with Tajin, coconut popsicles, or mid-day mango smoothies.
If you’ve never stayed at a luxury Mexico resort that isn’t all-inclusive, to put it in perspective — we averaged $650/day for two people (which included the breakfast buffet we’d already added to our room).
AMENITIES:
- Air conditioning
- Bath amenities
- Bathrobes and slippers
- Bathroom with shower
- Daily maid service
- Direct dial telephone
- Hair dryer
- Safe deposit box
- Turn down service
- WiFi internet access
- Coffee machine
- Mini bar (items at additional cost)
- Bug spray
- Music speaker
- Private pool
- Outdoor lounge area
- TV
- Kettle
- Reading lights
- Spa menu
ROOM TYPES:
With twelve room types to choose from, there truly isn’t a bad room on the property. We always stay in the Bliss Pool Villa, which is a perfect personal oasis for a couple with a private view of the Lagoon. Each villa features a king-sized bed, high ceilings, a sliding glass door to your personal pool, and is tastefully furnished with Maya-inspired touches inside and outside the room.
Yes, every room comes with a private pool and is set behind a private gate with a “do not disturb” light you can add to alert hotel staff you want to be alone.
THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK:
El Camaleon Golf Course is what golfer dreams are made of. Having played courses throughout the world, this is still my favorite course. Designed by the legendary Greg Norman, this 18-hole golf course is the first PGA TOUR Golf Course in Latin America and recently hosted the LIV Golf Tournament.
Don’t miss Hole 7 shown above, boasting a massive and stunning Cenote in the fairway. This is also the only course I’ve seen Crocodiles on, so don’t go after any balls in the water! Experience challenging landscapes, stunning views, and memories to last you a lifetime on this Par 72 course.
Even if you aren’t a golfer or don’t have time to play, the bike path to Sands Beach Club passes two holes, so you can still see the course and wildlife for yourself. Just be prepared to duck if you hear someone yell “fore!” Remember, you signed a waiver to ride that bike, so safety is on you.
THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE:
Get an Espresso Martini with that $20 and use the complimentary Mayakoba transportation (which includes a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, or your villa bicycles) over to Rosewood Mayakoba’s Agave Azul for some of the freshest, local and sustainably sourced sushi and seafood. Must-have menu items include at least one order of Rock Shrimp, Surf and Turf Nigiri, and the Pork Belly and Vegetable Wok.
If you’re looking for one of the sexiest bars in Mexico, check out Zapote Bar (also at Rosewood Mayakoba) for pre-dinner cocktails and live music Fridays and Saturdays. (If Rosewood Mayakoba sounds familiar, it’s one of the top luxury butler service resorts.)
Although you’ll be tempted not to venture offsite when Banyan Tree Mayakoba has so much to offer, a change of scenery is always nice. Plus, all properties within Mayakoba allow you to charge your dinner or drinks to your hotel tab, so it’s easy to bounce around. Taking the Mayakoba boat is definitely an experience you’ll love, so be sure to book that ahead of time.
BED GAME:
Expect nothing less than luxury when staying at a Banyan Tree, but it’s the combination of the comfortable bed, the private villa views through your sliding glass doors, pre-lit incense, and ETH linens that make this bed game a 10.
Rating: 10/10
SEXINESS RATING:
The sexiest part of this hotel is the private bath setup, where you can ask the concierge to have the staff fill the tub with aromatic oils and candles upon your return from dinner. It’s the perfect romantic end to any evening, and you can even book an “Intimate Moment” package to include chocolates and wine. The “regular” bath setup is complimentary, but it books fast, so arrange this at check-in.
Rating: 9/10
THE VIEWS & PICS SPOT:
While the entire 34-acre property is stunning and picture-worthy, the rooms and privacy of your villa have the best views and ambiance. It’s also where my husband proposed to me with a private chef-prepared dinner three years ago, so it holds a special place in my heart.
There isn’t a bad backdrop on the property, so be prepared to say cheese a lot. Bathing suits are optional (at your private villa, I mean).
Rating: 9/10
BEST SEASON TO VISIT:
As someone who visits Mexico a handful of times a year, I’m not sure there is a bad season to visit. Summers are too hot for our liking, so we try to plan our visits from December – April, which is their dry season and typically still has great rates.
IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING:
This particular visit had more kids than we had seen in previous visits. The luxury infinity pool was inundated with kids. As a couple who travels without kids, kids doing cannonballs in the infinity pool isn’t ideal for us, but most of the parents kept their kids in check, so it wasn’t bad.
When it got too crowded, we returned to our villa to enjoy the sun and cocktails in privacy.
BOOK HERE:
Right now, rates start as low as $650 for weekdays in January – March and you can book direct here. If you’re trying to save money, remember there isn’t a bad room on the property, so no need to splurge on the room type.