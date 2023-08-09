Tom Collins Alex Barbatsis, bartender at The Whistler in Chicago In my opinion, it’s a Tom Collins. Sure, you can have a margarita and it will be great. But to me having a Tom Collins during the summer makes everything come together. The combination of lemon and gin just feels right in the summertime, and it’s packed with flavor. It’s also a great one to make a lighter version of by adding more club soda to it. Ingredients: 2 oz. gin

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

Ice

Top with club soda

Lemon wheel Preparation: In an ice-filled Collins glass, add gin, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Add more ice and top with club soda. Stir and add a lemon wheel garnish. Whiskey Sour Jared Bailey, Bar Manager at Soho Cigar Bar in New York City A Whiskey Sour — made with strong rye — cannot be beaten when the heat is getting to you. It’s boozy, sweet, slightly tart, and highly refreshing. What’s not to love during the summer months? Ingredients: 2 oz. rye whiskey

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. egg white (some say this is optional)

Ice Preparation: Add whiskey, lemon juice, egg white, and simple syrup to an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass. Gin Rickey Deke Dunn, Bar and Creative Director at Allegory in Washington, DC You can’t beat the Gin Rickey. The Gin Rickey is the official cocktail of Washington, DC, and we like to call it “air conditioning in a glass.” It’s super simple, light, refreshing, and low in sugar. Gin, lime, and soda — that’s it! Ingredients: 2 oz. gin

.5 ounces lime juice

Ice

Soda water topper

Lime wheel Preparation: Stir gin and lime juice in an ice-filled highball glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lime wheel. Paloma Cristhian Rodriguez, Bar Director at elNico’s in Brooklyn, New York The Paloma is tough to beat during the summer months. It’s bright, effervescent, thirst-quenching, and easy to pair with fresh fruit juices and/or combinations of any agave spirits. I have fun playing with different recipes. Ingredients: 2 oz. blanco tequila

2 oz. fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

.5 oz simple syrup

Ice

Soda water topper Preparation: Add tequila, simple syrup, and grapefruit juice to an ice-filled glass. Stir. Top with soda water. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit. Whiskey Highball Simon Sebbah, Beverage Director at Saint Theo’s in New York City If you want something classic, a refreshing whiskey highball is what you should aim for. It can be made with any spirit really (but whiskey works best) with soda water combined with citrus and herbs such as lemon, orange, mandarin, rosemary, sage, or mint. Or keep it simple with just whiskey and soda water. Ingredients: 2 oz. whiskey of choice

4 oz. soda water

Ice

Lemon wedge Preparation: Add whiskey and soda water to an ice-filled highball glass. Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge.

Daiquiri Peter James Deluca, Bar Manager at Tavern on the Green in New York City The best classic cocktail for the summer months is a Daiquiri. It’s a classic cocktail that has been around forever and you can never go wrong with it. It’s simple to make with white rum, lime, and simple syrup. Not only is it easy to make, but it tastes great when done right. Ingredients: 1.5 oz. white rum

1 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

Ice Preparation: Add rum, lime juice, and simple syrup to an ice-filled shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain in a cocktail glass and enjoy. Margarita Pedro Pozo, Beverage Director of Grupo Bakan in Miami In the heat of summer, the margarita is queen. The versatility and variety of flavors in different agaves allow for a very fresh and balanced cocktail. The addition of Cointreau keeps the citrus balance between orange and fresh lime while allowing the vegetable earthy notes of agave to still shine. Ingredients: 2 oz. blanco tequila

.5 oz. triple sec

1 oz. fresh lime juice

Ice

Pinch of salt

Lime wheel garnish Preparation: Add tequila, triple sec, a pinch of salt, and lime juice to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. The salted rim is optional but unnecessary if you add a pinch to the actual cocktail. Negroni Jimmy Hleihil, Culinary and Beverage Director at Branja in Miami My personal favorite summer cocktail is a classic well-made Negroni. The citrusy aromas and the lightness of the gin make this cocktail the perfect way to cool off on a hot day. It is technically a very classic cocktail. The flavor profile makes it explode on the taste buds while being cool enough without compromising the buzz. Ingredients: 1 oz. gin

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. sweet red vermouth

Ice

Orange peel garnish Preparation: Add gin, Campari, and vermouth to an ice-filled glass. Stir to combine. Add an orange peel garnish. Corpse Reviver #2 Mercedes Cowper, Certified Sommelier and Bar Manager at Round Robin Bar in Washington, DC A Corpse Reviver #2 is a beautiful cocktail on a hot (humid) summer day. The blend of gin, Lillet Blanc, orange liqueur, and lemon gives it a fresh and zesty aroma, while the gin helps ground the flavor profile with herbs and botanicals. Serve very well chilled and double strained for the perfect summer go-to. Ingredients: 1 oz. London dry gin

1 oz. Lillet Blanc

1 oz. triple sec

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

Dash of absinthe

Ice

Lemon peel garnish Preparation: Add gin, Lillet, triple sec, lemon juice, and absinthe to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Add a lemon peel for garnish. Last Word Megan Anderson, General Manager at Lazia in Kansas City The best classic cocktail for the summer is the Last Word, which is a gin-based cocktail that is light and refreshing. The Maraschino Liqueur gives it a nice sweetness without making it overly sweet and sour. Ingredients: 1 oz. London dry gin

.75 oz. fresh lime juice

.75 oz. Maraschino Liqueur

.75 oz. Green Chartreuse

Ice

Cherry garnish Preparation: Add gin, lime juice, Maraschino Liqueur, and Chartreuse to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.