Perched mountainside in the Calheta Village on Madeira is Saccharum Resort–one of seven Savoy Signature properties (a proudly Madeiran-owned hotel group), and our top pick for a romantic escape, whether you’re traveling solo or with a partner to Portugal’s sugarcane island. Every morning I sat with the Atlantic Ocean through the tall glass doors of my room, still under the covers. I people-watched in the afternoons as boats drifted in and out of Calheta harbor, and no matter where I wandered on the property, Saccharum kept me wrapped in views of the sea and mountains that make Madeira so enigmatic. By the time I found myself at check-out, it was hard to let go of island time. WHY IT’S AWESOME Madeira is known for a few things—Cristiano Ronaldo being its most famous native, of course—but the island also once fueled Europe’s sugar trade. Saccharum pays homage to its sugarcane factory roots with industrial-chic interiors: exposed brick walls, natural fiber furniture, golden accents, and stained concrete floors. Large-scale photos of Madeira’s sugarcane past tie it all together, creating a luxurious retreat that blends the island’s natural beauty with its history. The guest experience during the day is all about relaxation: rejuvenating sugarcane spa treatments, beach time at one of Madeira’s only sandy shores, and rooftop-pool cocktails at sunset. In the evenings, a sophisticated, adults-only vibe takes over, while families enjoy private villas with their own pools—a thoughtful touch that ensures everyone has their space. But what really sets Saccharum apart is its exceptional service. From the engaging chauffeurs to the attentive waitstaff and skilled spa personnel, I felt completely cared for, Madeiran style. The resort is also perfectly situated, with some of Madeira’s famous levada trails just steps away and natural wonders like the Fanal Forest and the whimsical “natural carwash” nearby. Funchal, the island’s capital, is just a 30-minute shuttle ride away, with departures several times a day for guests. IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK Before diving into the on-site restaurants, I’ve got to shout out the breakfast experience included in the ‘Premium Experience’ package. The exclusive lounge, The Club, was a peaceful alternative to the bustling buffet downstairs–an essential part of my slow mornings. Plus, the package includes daily bites and drinks in the afternoons, which became a fun daily ritual during my stay. Alambique Restaurant: My last dinner at Saccharum took the cake. The Madeira in 7 Moments tasting menu with wine pairings kept my palate amazed, with creative twists on traditional Madeiran dishes, like the black scabbard fish with banana, and inventive takes on regional flavors, like skipjack tuna paired with a sugary donut (Madeirans love their donuts). Unconventional, yet it worked beautifully. The ocean views were stunning, and the service was elegant yet unpretentious. For dinner at Alambique, book ahead! Calhau Beach Club: For laid-back sunset drink and bites with your toes in the sand, head here. The menu offers fresh options like red quinoa salad, ceviche, and shrimp tacos, plus indulgent desserts like apple tart with banana ice cream, brown sugar, and caramelized peanuts.

Trapiche: Tucked behind the pool, Trapiche is the perfect spot for a no-fuss lunch or easy dinner. Pair a cold glass of vinho with a Niçoise salad, and you’re treated to Saccharum’s iconic infinity pool views that just go on and on. AMENITIES Rooftop Infinity Pool & Five Total Pools: Exclusive pools for Full-experience guests and an indoor adults-only spa pool for serenity seekers.

Three On-Site Bars: Rhum Bar in the lobby for local poncha and rum cocktails, Fly Lounge for open-air vibes and live music, and Garapa Bar for poolside refreshments.

Spa: Treatments inspired by Madeira’s natural resources, like sugarcane scrubs. My full-body massage was heavenly.

Fitness Center: Small but ocean-facing, with group wellness classes like a fun dance session I caught one morning.

Beach Access: One of Madeira’s few sandy beaches is right below Saccharum.

Shuttle Service to Funchal: Only a 30-minute shuttle ride to the capital.

Specialty Tours & Activities: The concierge can organize levada hikes, workshops, or luxury excursions around the island.

Savoy Premium Experience: Enhanced perks for a truly elevated stay, including acces to the Premium Sundeck, The Club, and in room surprises. ROOM TYPES With nine levels and 243 rooms cascading toward the ocean, Saccharum’s design allows for many partial and full ocean-view rooms. If you ask me, seeing seagulls soaring over the horizon from your bed is the kind of experience that justifies the journey to Madeira (which, let’s be honest, isn’t the easiest place to get to or get around). I stayed in an Ocean Room with SPE (Savoy Premium Experience), but next time, I’d definitely book the Ocean Suite—those spacious balconies are perfect for a morning yoga session! Ocean Views: Most rooms are designed to showcase the stunning ocean views with floor-to-ceiling windows or private balconies.

Premium Bedding: Super comfy beds, often with a pillow menu to cater to personal preferences (soft, firm, etc.).

Bathroom Essentials: Spacious bathrooms with high-end toiletries, a rain shower, and sometimes a bathtub.

Tech: Smart TVs, high-speed internet, and Bluetooth speakers, perfect for streaming or setting the mood.

Mini-Bar: Fully stocked with a range of snacks, drinks, and sometimes local treats.

Climate Control: Air conditioning and heating to keep the room just the right temperature.

In-Room Safe: For valuables or anything you need to store away securely.

Luxury Linens: Soft, high-quality linens for maximum comfort.

Nespresso Machine: For a quick, high-end coffee experience.

Room Service: 24/7 room service to enjoy a meal in the comfort of your room, including local Madeiran delicacies. BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15 MIN WALK View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie ✢ Travel Writer + Retreat Host (@livinginflowco) Dolphin and whale watching at H2O Madeira

Whale watching is one of Madeira’s must-do activities, so I was stoked to find a tour just a five-minute walk from Saccharum! My morning with H2O Madeira was epic—we spotted sperm whales, grey whales, dolphins, and even elusive beaked whales! I wasn’t expecting them all to make an appearance, and I got to ask all the questions since the guides were not only super knowledgeable but also hilarious. This was definitely one of the highlights of my trip! Levada Walks: These famous walking paths are the best way to see Madeira’s lush beauty up close, and all you have to do is head to the concierge to get pointed in the right direction–there are levada trails right off the property!

Madeira may be a small island, but there's enough to fill a month's worth of adventures. We'll keep it simple, though. Using Saccharum's shuttle, you can reach Funchal, and from there, a quick $20 taxi will take you to many of Madeira's must-see spots. Around the capital, one of the most unique experiences is the Cable Car of Madeira. The views from inside are absolutely breathtaking. Once you reach the top, you've got a few options; hop off and explore the Monte Palace Tropical Gardens, pop into little town bars and churches, or take the famous Toboggan ride. Local men in traditional outfits with sliding shoes and wicker hats "drive" you down the steep streets of Funchal—just like they've done for over a century!

Honestly, you could even swoon over yourself just being in such a sensual environment. But if I’m being picky, I’ll knock off a point for the artificial grass in the lounge area above the infinity pool. It’s functional and fits the nature theme, but not exactly serving the sexy vibes you’d expect from an otherwise high-end aesthetic. Rating: 9/10 VIEWS/PICSPOTS Saccharum is full of picture-perfect spots, especially those with panoramic views of the Atlantic. The rooftop infinity pool is easily the most Instagrammed spot on the island, and for good reason—it’s stunning. But don’t overlook the Calhau Beach Club for its Mediterranean charm. With striped umbrellas, wicker lanterns, and flowing fabrics, it’s the perfect backdrop for a cute outfit photo op. For something a bit more private, your ocean-view balcony is where it’s at. Whether you’re going for a risqué shot or just embracing the process of taking 100 tries to get the perfect snap, it’s all good! Rating: 10/10 BEST TIME TO VISIT Madeira’s mild, subtropical climate makes it a fantastic year-round destination. The high season runs from April to October, with May, September, and October being particularly ideal for fewer crowds and slightly cooler weather. For a truly Madeiran experience, my Saccharum chauffeur suggested coming back during the holiday season through NYE, or during the Madeira Flower Festival in May, when the island comes alive with parades and festivities! IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING Honestly, Saccharum is an incredible place, and the value is hard to beat. The only thing I’d consider tweaking is a couple of room details, like the brown suede couch in my room, which seemed slightly out of step with the sleek, modern vibe of the hotel.