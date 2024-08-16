The Sacred Valley of Peru is a major junction for travelers heading to Machu Picchu. But it’s much more than just a waypoint. The artistic villages, sacred sites, winding Urubamba River, and majestic mountains make the Sacred Valley beloved globally. It’s a destination you visit not just to see, but to feel. In search of the most remarkable way to immerse myself in the Sacred Valley — a place that stands as a testament to ancient civilizations like the Incan Empire — I decided to get really, really high. Although I was fresh off a healing retreat nearby, I’m talking high in altitude. Natura Vive’s newest “hanging hotel”, the Starlodge Adventure Suites, is built right into the face of the Andes, perched over 9k feet above sea level. When it comes to innovative, eco-centric concepts in Peru, these guys are stealing the show! Between stargazing from my sky high bedroom to watching eagles soar from the wood-fired high hot tub – the Starlodge Adventure Suites pretty much blew my mind. Keep reading for my full review. WHY IT’S AWESOME The Starlodge Adventure Suites is not a normal hotel. I repeat: the Starlodge Adventure Suites is NOT a normal hotel! It’s an immersive experience that gets you in direct contact with nature, inviting you out of your comfort zone and into the elements. The basecamp, hanging spa, and six pods (rooms) are exclusive to their own level – so you literally climb around the property using a via ferrata set with a helmet and gloves. To get to my room, I hooked into a lifeline with carabiners and ascended up a rugged path, climbing steep metal stairs and crossing a swaying Tibetan bridge on the way up. I’m not one to shy away from heights, but I definitely blurted out “This is fucking crazy” more than a few times. The hanging pods are architecturally marvelous; constructed with aerospace aluminum and transparent glass. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to sleep on a hanging portaledge bed like a rock climber, this hotel gets you pretty close! This was a key goal for the owners: two enthusiastic Peruvian mountain climbers. Let me tell you, waking up and peeling back the curtains to reveal the valley morning is something you will never forget. Even from the toilet, I couldn’t escape views of the Sacred Valley’s lush landscape! Beyond the features and specs, the service is truly curated to the guest experience. My host David, a professional mountaineer, was my right-hand man. He was attentive and ensured I knew how to get around on my own before doing that disappearing act the best hosts do. David scooped me up in the hotel shuttle from my retreat two hours away, saving me the hassle of finding a taxi to the Sacred Valley. The on-site dining made my stay more immersive, and again, removed the hassle. Perhaps best of all, the Starlodge (and it’s older sister property, Skylodge) is Peruvian-owned. IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK Dinner on arrival day and breakfast on departure day are included in your stay. Meals are served at basecamp in a glamping-style pop-up dining room with pine dining sets. The vibe inside is super cozy: warm lighting, a traditional Peruvian wall hang, and vases of freshly picked flowers on each table.

To be honest, I felt unsure of what kind of food to anticipate. I mean, the Starlodge is on a mountain. Also, David – who just helped hoist me up the mountain – was my chef. By the end of the night I was totally impressed and regretted ever doubting David’s abilities. Dinner was four courses, beginning with a traditional Andean soup and a crisp salad with all locally grown veggies, plus seeds and Peruvian olive oil (yes, that’s a thing!). It’s hard to get anything but the freshest produce available when you’re in the agricultural heartland of the Inca Empire. The main dish was a tender stuffed chicken breast with crispy Andean potatoes, which satiated me along with the small bottle of Peruvian Malbec I’d been sipping. But I always have room for dessert, and honestly, it may have been my favorite part; a crispy quinoa bar topped with juicy mango slices and a tahini drizzle… Chef’s kiss. I harnessed up and climbed down for breakfast the next morning at 9 am to find a spread far larger than I needed. On deck was rich Peruvian coffee, hand-squeezed orange juice, crunchy toasted granola, natural local yogurt, a selection of meats and cheeses, and whole-grain bread slices… The whole nine. It was like having a sumptuous hotel breakfast buffet all to myself. AMENITIES The most outstanding amenity at the Starlodge is the hanging spa: the four Onsen-esque wooden soaking tubs, heated via firewood and perched on the cliffside. Each tub has its own private bathroom adjacent, with hot shower, robe, towels, and glass pitcher of filtered water. Oh and a walkie-talkie, of course. Amenities inside the pods were surprisingly thoughtful. Cold filtered water, a thermos of hot water, and a collection of tea sachets are available for guest use. I was relieved to find a toilet inside my pod, something I was worried about not having in the days leading up to my stay. You’ll also find a walkie-talkie in the pod to communicate with your guide about when you’re coming down for meals or a hot tub soak. Below is a full list of amenities: Safety equipment (harness, helmet, via-ferrata lanyard, and gloves)

Dinner and wine

Breakfast

Shampoo, hair conditioner, soap, and towels

Two hot tub soaks (evening and early morning) ROOM TYPES The hanging hotel rooms are equipped to hold up to four people with a queen bed and two twins, but I was happy to have pod 3 all to myself. Each pod has a bird’s eye view of the Sacred Valley, just from slightly different altitudes.

Southern Cross — Pod No. 1 (9521 ft.)

Baby Llama — Pod No. 2 (9580 ft.)

The Shepherd — Pod No. 3 (9613 ft.)

The Fox — Pod No. 4 (9646 ft.)

The Condor — Pod No. 5 (9685 ft)

Orion — Pod No. 6 (9718 ft.) BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK The Sacred Valley is one of Peru’s rock-climbing meccas, so if there was a time and place to keep the adrenaline pumping, it’s here. Zip-lining and additional via ferrata climbing opportunities are offered by the Starlodge Adventure Suites. Simply add them to your package when booking. The area around the hotel is quite rural, so within a 15-minute walk you can simply enjoy the surrounding nature. If you want to get out on the Urubamba River (Vilcanota River), check out this white water rafting trip! BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A $20 TAXI RIDE You can find craft markets, ice cream shops, cafes, and plenty of opportunities to admire the beautiful Andean clothing of locals all around this part of the Sacred Valley. If you’re a meat eater, you must try BBQ Cuy at a roadside stand while you’re putting around! Check out the shopping in Plaza de Armas, the Chocomuseo, nearby Cervecería del Valle Sagrado, and the archeological site in Ollantaytambo

Urubamba is home to the Salt Mines of Maras (UNESCO), the Palace of Huayna Capac, another great local beer spot Cervecería Willkamayu, Museo Inkariy, and the local market. BED GAME The bed was damn comfortable. I can’t tell you it’s some special designer mattress, but I can tell you that I slept like a rock. The pillows were the perfect equilibrium of soft and firm, providing enough elevation to support my head but enough softness to let it sink fully in. And I had more than enough blankets in addition to the extra fluffy down comforter to keep me toasty. I was even able to slip off my PJs so I could sleep in my preferred commando fashion. I didn’t test out the two additional twin beds in my pod, but I would imagine they are just as cozy. As for sheet thread count – 300. Not too shabby. RATING: 9/10 SEXINESS RATING This hotel is for thrill seekers. People who get turned on by nature. It may not check all the boxes of your traditional “sexy” hotel – there’s no mirrored ceiling or sleek rooftop bar – but I found myself getting seriously intimate with the elements. A truly sexy experience, if you ask me. RATING: 8/10 VIEWS & PIC SPOTS Even while harnessed and climbing – I had a hard time not whipping out my phone to snap photos. Views from the Starlodge are downright spectacular because the valley was intentionally designed to be the star of the show. From the edge of the hot tub to the million-dollar view from bed, pic spots are unlimited and unbeatable. RATING: 10/10 BEST SEASON TO VISIT Despite it being a historically rainy month, I visited in January and found the weather perfect (no rain). But the high season for tourism in the area is actually April through October, so if you really want to avoid rain, I’d suggest you visit during that time. Keep in mind that the valley is at a lower elevation than Cusco, so temperatures rarely drop to or below freezing year-round. IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING