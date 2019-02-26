A ‘Chef’s Table’ Director Brings Us Inside The Show’s Creative Process

Abigail Fuller

Chef’s Table — now in its sixth season — seems to have hit its stride. Each of the season’s four recently-launched episodes explores the story behind one of the planet’s most important culinary voices, getting at the heart of modern food culture in the process. More than ever, there’s a high level of creative bravery mixed with the food porn — which feels incredibly rare in the modern food TV landscape.

The show started as the offshoot of documentarian David Gelb’s nuanced and thought-provoking story of a sushi master in Tokyo, Jiro Dreams of Sushi. Gelb then moved over to Netflix to share his deep love of food and keen storytelling sense. Season one of Chef’s Table was essentially six one-hour docs — which meant Gelb had to hire directors to orchestrate his vision for each episode.

Enter Abby Fuller, the director of the 2015 documentary Do You Dream in Color? Through season six, Fuller has directed four episodes of Chef’s Table — including the episodes on Christina Martinez and Mashama Bailey, both series highlights — making her one of the show’s premier voices. Her episodes match Gelb’s poetic visual style but also exude a deep affection for their characters, a hallmark of the show’s later seasons.

We sat down with Fuller during the Culinary Cinema section of the Berlinale this month. She was in town (along with Gelb) to premiere two episodes from Chef’s Table season six. One of these, Abby’s episode about The Grey’s head chef and co-owner Mashama Bailey was a heartfully rendered masterpiece, leaving audience members in tears. After the screening, Fuller discussed what it’s like to make the show and the importance of women and people of color finally having a voice in the world of food (and TV), both in front of the camera and behind it.

Netflix

Let’s dive right in. This is the fourth episode of Chef’s Table that you’ve directed. Can you walk us through the process of how you got the first gig?

I went to USC Film School, graduated in 2008, and started right into doing documentary film and television. I loved food, going to restaurants, cooking, and learning everything I could about food while I was living in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. My other passion was storytelling and filmmaking. I realized that combining those two passions gave me a way to really be immersed in whatever the subject matter was.

I had done a project, a series actually, with Mike Epps that was produced by Andrew Freed, who is the President of Boardwalk Pictures. That series went over very well. Andrew and I really liked working together and he came to me at that point and said, “I’d love to keep working with you. What is it that you’re looking to do next?”

Was this before or after the first season of Chef’s Table dropped?

Chef’s Table Season one was just underway. I said I love food. I love doc filmmaking and storytelling. I have a very cinematic eye towards filmmaking and I feel like this series really hits the sweet spot of where I can excel as a filmmaker. He then introduced me to David Gelb and Brian McGinn who are the other Executive Producers.

David and I had lunch and clicked right away. Pretty soon after that, they sent me to Slovenia to work with Anna Roš.

What was that first experience like?

That was an amazing experience. Unlike working on a lot of the cable television shows I had done, Netflix and the Chef’s Table team really gave me as much creative rope as I wanted to go out there and make the choices myself, develop the story, decide how I wanted to shoot it. It was very liberating. I felt there was a lot of freedom to how I was able to craft the narrative of the story and direct the piece. It was an amazing experience to go to Slovenia and it’s been an amazing experience to be a part of it, now in my fourth year.

So, your next three episodes were Berlin’s Tim Raue, Philadelphia’s Cristina Martinez, and, now, Savannah’s Mashama Bailey. Did you chose those or do Gelb and the producers match directors to ‘chef’ personalities?

It’s definitely an assignment. There’s a conversation that’s a part of it, but I think that Brian, David, and Andrew really think about who the chefs are that have been cast and then the directors who are going to be the best fit for each episode.