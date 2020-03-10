Music
UPROXX Music
All Things Hip-Hop Music and Culture
UPROXX Indie Mixtape
Indie Music on UPROXX
UPROXX Pop Flash
Pop Music on UPROXX
Backstage
The Story Behind The Artist
The RX
The Music You Need, Right Now
Lil Uzi Vert’s Long-Awaited ‘Eternal Atake’ Is Deceptively Deep And Fun As Hell
Let’s Remember The 10th Anniversary Of The Worst Musical Performance At SXSW Ever
How Nick Cannon Always Makes Time For Community And Charity In His Jam-Packed Schedule
Film/TV
All Film/TV
UPROXX TV
Driving The Conversations Of Now
UPROXX Movies
Everything New And Important In Film
What To Watch
Know What’s Good In Streaming
‘Devs’ Is The Most Riveting Show Of 2020 So Far, Starring Nick Offerman Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before
The Rundown: Who Should Play Agent Doug In Ben Affleck’s ‘McMillion$’ Movie?
Glenn Danzig Establishes Himself As The Goth Tommy Wiseau With His Directorial Debut, ‘Verotika’
Culture
The Australian Bush Fires: What Caused Them, And How Can You Help?
Phillip Agnew, Co-Founder Of The Dream Defenders, On The Power Of Protest
This Might Actually Be The Time For A Little Optimism
‘Flight-Shaming’ — An Imperfect Movement That’s Forcing Us To Face Tough Questions
Life/Style
UPROXX Life
Travel, Food, And Drinks On UPROXX
UPROXX Style
Style on UPROXX
The 2020 Bourbon Releases We’re Most Looking Forward To
A Fond Goodbye To George Costanza, The Hip-Hop Style Influencer Of The 2010s
From Envision To The X-Games — All The Festivals Worth Traveling For This Winter
Sports
All Sports
Dime On UPROXX
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
Brawler
MMA on UPROXX
Remembering Kobe Bryant, The Endlessly Captivating, Unforgettable, And Unknowable Superstar
Todd Gurley Wants To Do A Better Job Of Helping Out Because It’s Always ‘Bigger Than Football’
Sue Bird Discusses The Evolution Of Women’s Basketball Fashion And A Wild WNBA Offseason
Video/Podcasts
Talib Kweli & MC Eiht Talk Gang Life, Menace II Society, Tupac, DJ Quik Beef
Talib Kweli & Rapsody Talk Rap Influences, Being Pro Black, Kendrick, Jay Z, Eve
Talib Kweli & Affion Crockett Talk Wild ‘N Out, Def Comedy Jam, Battling Kanye West
Talib Kweli And John Forte Talk Fugees, Lauryn Hill, Prison Time, DMX Cypher, Rawkus
…
Follow
YouTube
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Flipboard
Email
Account
My Profile
Sign Out
Sign Up
Sign In
Info
About
Privacy
Terms
Search for:
Search
Marc Maron Walks Us Through The Construction Of A Filthy, Operatic Mike Pence Sex Joke
A conversation with Marc Maron about his new Netflix standup special 'End Times Fun,' and finding comedy in times of great fear.
Comedies, Dramas, and More
‘Better Call Saul’ Truth And Lies: Revenge Via Flying Bowling Ball
March 10, 2020
by:
Brian Grubb
The ‘New Pope’ Season Finale Popedown: The Popes Are Not So Different After All
March 10, 2020
by:
Brian Grubb
What to Binge-Watch
The Best Netflix Original Series Right Now, Ranked
March 12, 2020
by:
Dustin Rowles
The Best Shows On Amazon Prime Right Now, Ranked
March 4, 2020
by:
Alex Diedrick
The Latest
Kumail Nanjiani Vowed To Become A Marvel Superhero After Losing Out On A Role For Another MCU Project
March 12, 2020
by:
Mike Redmond
Nick Offerman On Tech Gods And Why His ‘Devs’ Character Is So Damn Complicated
March 12, 2020
by:
Jason Tabrys
The Best TV Shows On Netflix Right Now
March 12, 2020
by:
Dustin Rowles
The Oscars Are Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Hosts After Two Years Without Them
March 11, 2020
by:
Matt Prigge
Alex Trebek Wrote This ‘Jeopardy!’ Category About Football Because Contestants Messed Up The Last One
March 11, 2020
by:
Ryan Nagelhout
Featured
'Devs' Is The Most Riveting Show Of 2020 So Far
by:
Kimberly Ricci
Who Should Play Agent Doug In Ben Affleck's 'McMillion$' Movie?
by:
Brian Grubb
Inside 'The Outsider': HBO's Grisly Season Finale Leaves The Door Ajar For A Spooky Return
by:
Kimberly Ricci
Digging Into 'Devs': Questions We Have After The Mind-Bending Premiere
by:
Kimberly Ricci
A Long Overdue Ode To David Wallace From ‘The Office’
by:
Mike Ryan
Alex Garland On Creating 'Devs,' Nick Offerman's Soul, And Taking Aim At Tech Gods
by:
Jason Tabrys
Desus & Mero On Scaling Up, Spotting Fakes, And Sneaker Budgets
by:
Jason Tabrys
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Is In The Midst Of Its Best Season In Years
by:
Steven Hyden
The Five Stages Of Saying Goodbye To 'BoJack Horseman' (Or Any Favorite Show)
by:
Josh Kurp
Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Is The Next Unconscionably Watchable Dating Show
by:
Vince Mancini