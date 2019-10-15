A Guide To Drinking Whiskey Like A Proper Peaky Blinder

“Whiskey is good proofing water.

It tells you who’s real and who isn’t” — Thomas Shelby

Fans of the hit BBC series know that there are two things that The Shelbys and their Peaky Blinders gang are excellent at. One is crime and the other drinking whiskey. Over the course of five seasons, the spirit has been used as a bonding tool, a negotiating tactic, a rite of passage, a romantic gesture, a family therapist, and, of course, a celebration ignitor.

Despite the fact the storyline is set in the 1920s, much of the whiskey philosophy they embody still stands in our opinion, just like the distilleries they drank from. So check out a few of the best whiskey takeaways from the show’s run so far and apply these rules and techniques to your own festivities.

By order of the Peaky Blinders.