Should You Watch ‘Peaky Blinders’? A Simple Guide

There are entirely too many television shows. It’s really just unmanageable. It’s impossible to keep up with the shows you already like, let alone new ones and ones other people recommend to you. That doesn’t mean you should give up, though. There’s still gold out there worth digging for. One of my favorite shows is Peaky Blinders, a BBC Original that pops up on Netflix after its original run is finished. It’s so good. I do get it, though. You might not want to take me at “it’s so good.” You might need a little more information before you make the leap, especially since there are already four seasons on Netflix with a fifth premiering this weekend.

And so, I’ve put together this simple guide to help you determine if you should watch the show. The key things to remember here are as follows:

I would sooner die than lie to any of you

Each season is only five or six episodes anyway so it’s not as much of a lift as you might be fearing

Let’s go.