It’s A Great Weekend To Make Your First Sazerac — Here’s Our Recipe

The Sazerac is a classic New Orleans cocktail. It's also just a bit harder to make (while requiring a little bit deeper bar shelf at home) than the most-straightforward drinks. It's a great "we're not beginners anymore" cocktail and a nice weekend project. The Sazerac dates back to at least the early 1800s. Cognac, bitters, sugar, water, and absinthe came together to create an old fashioned variation that was very French Quarter (cognac being from Cognac, France, and modern absinthe hailing from francophone Switzerland). But cognac became scarce after the Great French Wine Blight destroyed France's vines in the mid-1800s. So barkeeps in the Big Easy started using booze from a little closer to home: Rye whiskey. Fast forward to 2021 and Sazerac's are generally served either with cognac, rye, or a 50/50 mix of the two as the base spirit. We're going to make the latter riff today. Why? Because that version of a Sazerac is the most delicious — pairing the vinous, floral, and almost chocolate/nutty nature of a good cognac next to the peppery and fruity rye. It's a perfct combination with the Peychaud's Bitters, absinthe, sugar, and lemon oils. That being said, don't be afraid to play around with 100 percent cognac or rye versions or create your own golden ratio for this drink. Let's get mixing!

The Sazerac Ingredients: 1.5-oz. rye whiskey

1.5-oz. cognac

4 dashes Peychaud’s Bitter

1 barspoon raw sugar or demerara sugar

1 barspoon water

1 barspoon absinthe

Ice

Lemon peel This is sort of dealer’s choice when it comes to booze to use. I have a bottle of Hennessy VS and Woodford Reserve Rye on the shelf, so I’m using those. Both bottles are affordable and very easy to locate at any liquor store. Use whatever cognac or rye you have. As for the absinthe, I’m using a local brand that’s 66 percent ABV. I usually use Pernod but my bottle was empty. Generally speaking, you want to find a bottle that’s between 65 and 75 percent ABV and from France. And no, it’s not going to make you hallucinate. It’s just high-alcohol booze with a lot of herbs in it that never made anyone hallucinate (folks just got very very drunk). In fact, by today’s standard of high-ABV barrel proof whiskey, it’s not even that high of proof anymore. This year’s Buffalo Trace Antique Collection had higher proof whiskey in it than the absinthe I’m using for this cocktail. Finally, you really need to grab a bottle of Peychaud’s Bitters. The red bitter is what gives the cocktail its reddish hue and subtle bitters edge. You’ll Need: Pre-chilled rocks glass

Mixing jug

Strainer

Barspoon

Fruit peeler or pairing knife

Jigger Method: A couple of quick notes before we dive in. You really need to pre-chill your glass in the freezer. The frozen glass will help the absinthe wash adhere better, allowing a better coating. Think of it like a tongue sticking to a frozen flagpost on a cold winter’s day.