The Manhattan feels like the perfect cocktail for New Year's Eve. The ball dropping and confetti flying is literally the iconic moment of the whole NYE celebration (sorry West Coasters). And in non-pandemic years, the parties across the island to ring in the New Year are second to none. With most of us still under quarantine for the 2020-2021 changeover, this is as close as you're likely to get to Times Square. For homebound revelers, the Manhattan is a very easy cocktail to mix. Better still, it takes very little effort to make over and over again as you refine the recipe for your palate, get increasingly buzzed, and dial in those mixing skills at home. It really just comes down to good bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters with a little orange and some quality cherries. Even if you miss NYE, bookmark this for January. It's light, full of winter vibes (thanks to the bitters), and a really satisfying cocktail to master. The true beauty of this drink is that you can make it yours. Whereas some bartenders like to use Orange Bitters with the Angostura, I prefer fresh orange oils over the cocktail. That's just me. Other recipes will call for strong rye. That's cool. I prefer mine with a nice bourbon. Want to get all bespoke with a fancy Italian sweet vermouth no one's ever heard of? Have at it! Play around! Riff! Experiment! Let's get to mixing.

The Manhattan Ingredients: 3-oz. bourbon

1.5-oz. sweet vermouth

4 dashes Angostura Bitters

Orange Peel

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

Ice Let’s talk about the base ingredients. A 2:1 ratio is the best bet to keeping balance in a good Manhattan. I’m using standard Woodford Reserve Bourbon. It’s crafted to be a workhorse bourbon that’s both nice as a sipper and nice as a mixer. It’s not exactly “cheap” but it’s not crazy expensive either, as it falls in the $30 to $40 range depending on where you live. As for the sweet vermouth, I’m using Martini Rosso. No, it’s not fancy. But, it’s super accessible and gets the job done for $10 a bottle. From there, I like to use a spritz of orange oils where other bartenders might use Orange Bitters. The orange oils, I think, add more depth. Plus, you can rub those oils all around the glass, creating a more complete experience. Lastly, don’t skimp on cherries. Luxardo or Amarena cherries are a must. One, they’re darker and sweeter. Two, they add more to the drink with their syrupy nature. You’ll Need: Coupe, cocktail glass, or Nick and Nora

Mixing jug

Barspoon

Strainer

Fruit Peeler or pairing knife

Jigger Method: The first step is to set up the mixing station with everything. I then fill my coupe with ice to pre-chill it. Next, I add the bourbon, sweet vermouth, and bitters into the mixing jug. I fill that jug over half-way full with ice and start stirring. I end up stirring for about 30 seconds or until the outside of the mixing jug is completely frosted over and the level of the cocktail has doubled. I also taste the cocktail at this point for balance.